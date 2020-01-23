Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2026

3D Machine Vision Market Research Report 2019 provides the market size, share, growth, trends information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market are integration of 3D vision systems with robot controllers, rising demand for 3D object analyses in manufacturing applications, and increasing demand for non-industrial 3D machine vision systems.

3D machine vision has huge opportunity in the automation industry. It is mainly used in quality assurance and inspection applications to ensure accuracy in the manufacturing procedures and proper inspection in detecting flaws. Quality assurance and inspection applications are expected to hold the highest size of 3D machine vision market by 2022.

APAC held the largest share of the 3D machine vision market in 2016, and the market in this region is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The increasing adoption of automation across all industries, especially in consumer electronics and automotive, is the major reason for the growth of the 3D machine vision market in APAC. Also, the presence of major manufacturing hubs such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the 3D machine vision market in this region.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Keyence Corporation

• Cognex Corporation

• ISRA Vision

• Sick AG

• Basler AG

• …

Postal and logistics is likely to dominate the 3D machine vision market for the non-industrial vertical during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare sector. The increasing requirements for 3D medical imaging and lab automation inspection are driving the growth of the market for the healthcare sector. In the logistics sector, 3D machine vision is widely used in bin picking and placing applications. It is used in postal sorting, parcel counting, and for measuring the dimensions of parcels.

Cameras are expected to lead the 3D machine vision market for hardware during the forecast period. Cameras are considered as the eyes of the machine vision systems; they comprise sensors that convert light from the lens into electrical signals. The sensors used in the 3D machine vision cameras are highly specialized; hence, these cameras are more expensive than the normal cameras. With the advent of digitalization, innovations have transformed 3D machine vision cameras by adding features such as high-quality imaging, storage capabilities, and built-in processing units. The demand for high-quality images, image processing, and compactness has led to the invention of digital cameras.

3D Machine Vision Market Major Aspects:

• Readability: The Global 3D Machine Vision Market 2019-2024 report landscapes in-depth and detailed information on the 3D Machine Vision market with respect to market growth, constraints, opportunities, and market size study.

• Global Coverage: The report further declares a global yet brief study of the 3D Machine Vision market based on market statistics analysis from primary geographical regions.

• Comprehensive: The Global 3D Machine Vision Market report is based on a wide-ranging study of major 3D Machine Vision market regions and segments providing analysis of the dynamic business environment.

• Diverse: The 3D Machine Vision market report has various highlights elements including technological development, economic factors, trends, opportunities and threats to the growth of 3D Machine Vision market.

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of 3D Machine Vision market

• PC Based

• Smart Camera Based

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

• Quality Assurance and Inspection

• Positioning and Guidance

• Measurement

• Identification

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current 3D Machine Vision in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current 3D Machine Vision in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current 3D Machine Vision in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current 3D Machine Vision in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current 3D Machine Vision in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global 3D Machine Vision (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global 3D Machine Vision Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

