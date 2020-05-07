Office Chair Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2018 to 2028

The detailed study on the Office Chair Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Office Chair Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Office Chair Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Office Chair Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Office Chair Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Office Chair Market introspects the scenario of the Office Chair market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Office Chair Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Office Chair Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Office Chair Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Office Chair Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Office Chair Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Office Chair Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Office Chair Market:

What are the prospects of the Office Chair Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Office Chair Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Office Chair Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Office Chair Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Key players in the office chair market have introduced a wide range of product variants to fulfil needs of different workplaces that vary according to an organization’s capacity. Manufacturers focus on the development and design of requirement-specific office chairs, such as those for conference rooms, private cabins, and desks. Availability of office chairs in a wide variety of designs has favored their adoption in recent years, thereby fuelling growth of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: High Shipping & Transportation Costs and Low Import Penetration Constraining Growth Prospects

Shipping and transportation costs have prevailed as a major concern among players in the office chair market, in terms of both forward and reverse logistics. Additional associated costs that include packaging, warehousing, collection, and reshipping, which adds to final cost of the product, has further been significantly impeding growth of the office chair market. Moreover, with growing preference for online purchases, which offers a buy-back approach to customers without charging them the transportation costs, has limited the revenue generation scope for office chair manufacturers. This has confined growth prospect of the office chair market.

With the office chair market being highly fragmented, few established manufacturers hold leading market shares. Import activities related to office chair have remained relatively low, as requirements of customers in emerging markets vary from those in developed regions. This has further inclined purchase preference of customers toward domestic manufacturers over international vendors, which has impacted the global supply chain of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: Ecommerce Paving New Frontiers

The office chair market will continue to witness significant opportunities in the online sales platform, as the office furniture industry becomes more organized. In the light of growing consumer appetite for online purchase, smart office furniture manufacturers are selling their furniture through their own website or through popular retail websites such as eBay, Amazon, and more. This is likely to pave new frontiers for the office chair market.

In 2017, Amazon’s furniture sales reached US$ 4 billion, representing the popularity of an e-commerce platform for buying furniture through an online platform, and office chair sales were influenced significantly. As the office chair market is fragmented, domestic manufacturers are approaching online portals, which include Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder, to showcase their products, and bolster their sales.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

