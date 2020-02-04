Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2019 to 2029

Office Furniture Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2029 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Office Furniture .

The Office Furniture Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts.

The Office Furniture Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Wide Range of Designs to Broaden Consumer Base

According to the capacity of organizations, workplace needs to differ. To comply with these changing needs, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of office furniture. As there are different divisions, designations, and activities in every organization, appropriate office furniture are chosen. For instance, furniture in the conference room will be distinct from that of a private cabin or a desk. For these distinct working environments, a variety of office furniture such as conference hall furniture, ergonomic furniture, and many more are available. For example, conference chairs are designed with backs slightly forward with the intention to keep employees attentive in meetings and discussion. Whereas, an executive chair will have ample number of cushions and a higher back made of leather or high-priced fabric material. Thus, availability of a variety of chairs that suits different office needs attracts huge consumer base in the office furniture market.

Development of Innovative and Cost-Effective Furniture

Design innovation in the furniture sector has led to the introduction of several innovative products that gained considerable traction from consumers. Owing to the preference for modern infrastructure, consumers seek aesthetic beauty in the product apart from its affordability. To comply with this demand, manufacturers have introduced products with distinct designs. The novelty enables consumers to choose one product over another, helping manufacturers to win over the intense market competition. Currently, quick and easy-to-install, foldable, and multifunctional office furniture are trending in the office furniture market. Considering these consumer preferences, the office furniture segment is led by the development of innovative and affordable furniture.

Lower Import Penetration in the Developed Market to Impede Growth of the Office Furniture Market

As the office furniture industry is known for its fragmented nature, only a handful of global manufacturers remain prominent in the market. As consumers in emerging markets have different profiles than customers in developed markets, import penetrations remain low. Consumers choose domestic manufacturers over international players for their office furniture purchase. Even large office furniture purchases are made by contractors, who themselves develop or co-develop the entire furniture project with the manufacturer. The scenario leads to a substantial advantage to national domestic manufacturers as compared to the global market players, reducing the need for office furniture import. Such scenarios of lower import penetration significantly restrain the global supply chain as well as the growth of the global office furniture market.

High Competition between Prominent Players to Offer Quality Office Furniture

Owing to increasing consumer preference for online shopping, several office furniture companies are selling their products through their own website or through popular retail websites such as eBay, Amazon, and more. In 2018, Amazon’s furniture sales reached ~ US$ 4 billion, representing the popularity of an e-commerce platform for buying furniture. The office furniture market is heavily fragmented and only a handful of top manufactures are considering investing in research and development as the market is near maturity.

Some noteworthy developments in the office furniture market are as follow:

In September 2019, Knoll, Anew, and Mazda collaborated on a full circle project.

In August 2019, Knoll acquired Fully, which is an e-commerce company that offers direct, easy access to high-performance furniture for home offices and small businesses.

In June 2019, Steelcase and Anker joined forces to bring mobile power to the workplace.

In April 2019, Steelcase’s SILQ chair is recognized for innovative product design in top international design competition.

In 2019, Steelcase acquired Orangebox, a UK-based maker of alternative furniture and settings for the changing workplace.

In Oct 2018, Itoki signed basic agreement for business tie-up with Dutch work-style reform consulting firm.

In 2018, Steelcase expanded its relationship with Danish Design Company Bolia.

In Nov 2018, New Itoki headquarters office acquired WELL certification. This certification preliminary (gold level) demonstrates usefulness and effectiveness of office design, which maintains physical and mental health of employees.

In 2017, Fursys T40, T50 chair is nominated for the world class Korean product.

IKEA, a leading furniture company, aims to use only recycled polyester in textile products by 2020.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2029

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Office Furniture Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research.

