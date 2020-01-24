Offshore automation assessment Centre

EDP is part of the scheme to set up a real-time examining center for water robotics for usage in the offshore sector of wind, on the Viana do Castelo coast in Portugal.

The Atlantis Test Center will ensure the validation of automation solutions to perform the assessment as well as maintenance of offshore wind infrastructure in dangerous weather conditions, and targets to help decrease the leveled energy cost.

The Atlantic Testing Platform scheme for Maritime Robotics: INESC TEC manages New Frontiers for Inspection as well as Maintenance of Offshore Energy infrastructures with EDP involvement and several technology and partners of academics.

The three years 8.5 euro scheme will examine various autonomous robots that are under several industrial scenarios.

These scenarios comprise the examination of mooring lines, the detection of underwater structures, or the turbine cleaning.

As of the project part, the center would make use of the 25MW Wind Float Atlantic offshore wind farmstead from the coast of Portugal to authorize and illustrate robotic applications.

EDP, though, the NEW Center for the New Energy Technologies and in handy demonstration component.

INESC TEC scheme coordinator and researcher Andry Maykol confirmed that the Atlantis Test Center would

