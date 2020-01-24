MARKET REPORT
Offshore automation assessment Centre
EDP is part of the scheme to set up a real-time examining center for water robotics for usage in the offshore sector of wind, on the Viana do Castelo coast in Portugal.
The Atlantis Test Center will ensure the validation of automation solutions to perform the assessment as well as maintenance of offshore wind infrastructure in dangerous weather conditions, and targets to help decrease the leveled energy cost.
The Atlantic Testing Platform scheme for Maritime Robotics: INESC TEC manages New Frontiers for Inspection as well as Maintenance of Offshore Energy infrastructures with EDP involvement and several technology and partners of academics.
The three years 8.5 euro scheme will examine various autonomous robots that are under several industrial scenarios.
These scenarios comprise the examination of mooring lines, the detection of underwater structures, or the turbine cleaning.
As of the project part, the center would make use of the 25MW Wind Float Atlantic offshore wind farmstead from the coast of Portugal to authorize and illustrate robotic applications.
EDP, though, the NEW Center for the New Energy Technologies and in handy demonstration component.
INESC TEC scheme coordinator and researcher Andry Maykol confirmed that the Atlantis Test Center would
Read more at Offshore automation assessment Centre
MARKET REPORT
Blockchain in Insurance Market Boosting The Industry Worldwide
Blockchain in Insurance Market: Summary
The global blockchain in insurance market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 78.7%. Increasing transparency and security, increasing the efficiency and accuracy for billing and settlement processes, and rising in the adoption of supply chain market expected to drive the blockchain in insurance market. However, limited scalability for public act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing growth of digital identification and impact of artificial intelligence in BFSI sector is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in insurance market.
Blockchain is a shared and immutable ledger for capturing the transactions, building the trust, and tracking the assets. Blockchain in insurance are used for record the transactions, for faster processing of data, and for the security. Some key players in blockchain in insurance IBM Corporation, Oracle Copropration, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Earthport PLC., Interbit, Bitfury Group Limited., Digital Asset Holdings, LLC and Factom among other.
To gain more insights around the Blockchain in Insurance Market: https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market/
Blockchain in Insurance Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in insurance market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into customer centricity, business networks, responsive workforce, profit and risk control and finance, investments, and compliance.
- By type the blockchain in insurance market is segmented property and casualty insurance, microinsurance, peer-to-peer insurance, parametric insurance and others.
- By application the market is segmented into fraud prevention, risk prevention, data security, payment, digital identification and others.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Blockchain in Insurance Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market-sample-pdf/
Blockchain in Insurance Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Blockchain in Insurance Market @https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market-request-methodology/
BLOCKCHAIN IN INSURANCE Market, by Solution
- Customer Centricity
- Business Networks
- Responsive Workforce
- Profit and Risk Control
- Finance, Investments, and Compliance
- Blockchain in Insurance Market, by Type
- Property and Casualty Insurance
- Microinsurance
- Peer-to-Peer Insurance
- Parametric insurance
- Others
Read Press Release of Global Blockchain in Insurance Market for More Information:
https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market-to-reach-usd-1-7-billion-in-2024/
Blockchain in Insurance Market by, Application
- Fraud Prevention
- Risk Prevention
- Data Security
- Payment
- Digital Identification
- Others
To get consultation with our analyst, click here: https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Blockchain in Insurance Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South Americ
Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis:
https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-insurance-market-purchase-now/
Read more at Offshore automation assessment Centre
MARKET REPORT
Blockchain Supply Chain Market improves the efficiency of current system and delivers better outcomes|IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte ,Says FSR
Blockchain Supplychain Market: Summary
The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 81.2%. Increasing customer demand for traceability and increasing demand for secure trail is expected to drive the blockchain supply chain market during the forecast period. However, issue of data ownership and complexity of combining blockchain with existing system is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Combining blockchain with IoT and other monitoring technology is expected to become an opportunity for blockchain supply chain market.
Blockchain is safe, secure data ledger simultaneously used by multiple entities via distributed network. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Blockchain supply chain is collaborating blockchain technology with existing supply chain system. Blockchain supply chain improves the efficiency of current system and delivers better outcomes. Some key players in blockchain supply chain market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-sample-pdf/
Blockchain Supplychain Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain supply chain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
-
- On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into public, private and
- By provider, the blockchain supply chain market is segmented into service and solution, middleware, andinfrastructure and protocol.
- By application, blockchain supply chain market is segmented into counterfeit detection, product traceability, smart contracts, streamline payment, compliance management and
- By end use industry, blockchain supply chain market is segmented into retail, life science and healthcare, automotive and manufacturing, energy and power, foodand others.
Companies Covered
-
- IBM(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Accenture Plc
- BlockVerify
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Guardtime
- Chainvine
- Other Key Companies
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-request-methodology/
Blockchain Supplychain Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain Supplychain Market by Platform
-
- Public
- Private
- Permissioned
Blockchain Supplychain Market by Provider
-
- Service and Solution Provider
- Middleware Provider
- Infrastructure and Protocol Provider
Blockchain Supplychain Market by Application
-
- Counterfeit Detection
- Product Traceability
- Smart Contracts
- Streamline Payment
- Compliance Management
- Others
Blockchain Supplychain Market by End Use Industry
-
- Retail
- Life Sciences & Healthcare
- Automotive & Manufacturing
- Energy & Power
- Food Industry
- Others
Read Press Release of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market for More [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-to-reach-usd-4-1-billion-in-2024/
Blockchain Supplychain Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-purchase-now/
MARKET REPORT
Network Slicing Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2017 – 2025
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Network Slicing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Network Slicing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Network Slicing market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The Network Slicing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Network Slicing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Network Slicing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Important regions covered in the Network Slicing market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2762&source=atm
The Network Slicing market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Network Slicing market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Network Slicing market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Network Slicing market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Network Slicing across the globe?
The content of the Network Slicing market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Network Slicing market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Network Slicing market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Network Slicing over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Network Slicing across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Network Slicing and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2762&source=atm
On the basis of component, the global Network Slicing market report covers the following segments:
Competitive Landscape
The worldwide network slicing market is projected to include some prominent names of the industry, viz. Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson. These companies have been involved in providing some of the most reliable services in the commercial front of the market across a diverse range of geographies.
All the players running in the global Network Slicing market are elaborated thoroughly in the Network Slicing market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Network Slicing market players.
Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2762&source=atm
Why choose TMRR?
- Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements.
- Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small.
- Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research.
- Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources.
