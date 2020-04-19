MARKET REPORT
Offshore Corrosion Protection Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025
Corrosion is caused by the reaction between metal and gasses in the environment. Deterioration in metal surface can be proximately reduced by changing the type of environment or removing the metal. Metal corrosion can be controlled by limiting the contents in environment such as chloride, sulfur, or oxygen. Offshore oil & gas exploration, transportation, and refining activities lead to deterioration of metals owing to reaction with various chemicals and gaseous present in the environment.
Galvanic corrosion often attacks offshore rigs, ship hulls, and oil & gas pipelines. Various regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) have levied stringent regulations on the usage of the corrosion protection method or products for operators’ safety. NACE has designed the standards for quality of coatings applied externally and internally to pipelines in order to mitigate corrosion. In order to maintain technical standards for construction, operation and survey of vessels, offshore structures, oil platform, and submarine by various non-governmental organization named as classification society. Classification societies such as the Lloyd’s Register, the American Bureau of Shipping, and Indian Register of Shipping carry out regular surveys to ensure compliance with the standards.
The offshore corrosion protection market can be segmented into technique, application, and region. Based on technique, the market can be divided into coatings, corrosion inhibitors, and cathodic protection. Coatings are used on pipelines to protect them from deterioration. Common types of coatings are painting and plating. These provide effective corrosion protection and esthetic appearance. Corrosion inhibitors are split into liquid phase inhibitors (LPIs) and volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCIs). Cathodic protection is more effective in preventing corrosion for offshore based industries. Cathodic protection can further be divided into two forms: sacrificial anode cathodic protection (SACP) and impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP). SACP is widely used, as it is more economical and easier to employ than ICCP.
Based on application, the market can be segmented into pipelines, rigs, platform, ships, offshore wind turbine, and others. Transportation or supply of products such as natural gas, crude oil, and intermediate products from various modes such as pipelines and marine are being increased in past few years and this factor is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. This will drive the demand of corrosion prevention market during forecast period. Based on region, the offshore corrosion protection market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is the key region of the market owing to the presence of major oil & gas exploration companies in the U.S. and Canada. Infrastructure developments and government initiatives in these countries are further propelling the offshore corrosion protection market. Rapid technological advancements and infrastructure development in the oil & gas sector are also expected to drive the demand for offshore corrosion protection during the forecast period. By increasing demand of energy in various countries, are highly dependent on export and import led to increase the demand of cargo vessels. This is anticipated to boost the offshore corrosion protection market in the near future. Increase in demand for oil and gas due to the rapid rise in population and growth in industrialization in Asia Pacific are augmenting the offshore corrosion protection market in the region.
Key players operating in the global offshore corrosion protection market are Southern Cathodic Protection, 3M Company, The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V, Chase Corporation, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Axalta Coating System Ltd., Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Inc., Aegion Corporation, Ashland Inc., and BASF SE.
MARKET REPORT
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
MARKET REPORT
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
MARKET REPORT
Global Solar Control Glass Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Solar Control Glass Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Solar Control Glass market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Solar Control Glass market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Solar Control Glass market: PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Solar Control Glass for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Solar Control Glass market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Solar Control Glass Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
