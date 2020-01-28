MARKET REPORT
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market To Touch US$41,922.8 Mn by 2022 | CAGR 3.5%
Transparency Market Research observes the global offshore drilling rigs market has moderately competitive vendor landscape. Some of the prominent players operating in the global offshore drilling rigs market are Ensco, Seadrill, Tranocean, Diamond Offshore, and COSL. These players are adopting numerous strategies and such as product differentiation and production of efficient products for extracting oils. In order to achieve this, these players are trying to enter in to the joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers.
TMR estimates that the global offshore drilling rigs market is projected to attain value of US$41,922.8 mn by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022 from the value of US$35,336.2 mn in 2017. Based on the type of drilling rigs, the jack up rigs segment is expected to account for the leading share of about 41.7% by the end of 2022. Based on the region, North America dominated the global market and is expected to gather revenue of about US$9,829.6 mn by the end of 2022.
Growing Activities of Extracting Oil and Gas Drives Growth
Exhausting resources of the non-renewable such as coal, oil, and fossil fuel coupled with over reliance on the non-renewable energy sources are encouraging the offshore drilling. Most of the resources of oil and fossil fuels are inside the earth’s crust or on the offshore. The offshore reservoirs are producing near about one third of the total oil and gas production. This is boosting adoption of offshore drilling rigs and propelling growth of the global offshore drilling rigs market. Additionally, offshore drills were built on coastline 7500 feet deep and 200 miles away from shore. The production of oil and gas was very difficult before the uptake of offshore drilling rigs which is propelling growth of the global offshore drilling rigs market.
Growing demand for the energy and fuel per year owing to increasing concerns over the energy conservation and security, industrialization, and globalization are encouraging the production of the offshore drilling. Adoption of rigs during offshore drilling is fuelling growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. Additionally, advantages such as alarming oil and gas reservoirs and strict regulations to drill the oil and gas in the populated areas without rigs is encouraging adoption of the global offshore drilling rigs market. Also, the offshore reservoirs have longer lifespan than onshore which is attracting manufacturers for improved production and is boosting growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.
Concerns over Adverse Effects on Ocean Ecological Balance to Hamper Growth
Despite these numerous growth prospects, the drilling oil and gas from ocean may disturb the ecological balance is limiting adoption of offshore drilling and likely to hamper growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. Additionally, numerous governments are imposing regulations for saving the environment and maintaining the ecological balance of the ocean is limiting growth of the global offshore drilling rigs market. Nonetheless, the advantages of offshore drilling rigs for reducing the risks such as avoiding the spoilage and reducing risks to the ocean ecology is boosting adoption of drilling rigs and fuelling growth of the global offshore drilling rigs market.
This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled “Offshore Drilling Rigs Market (Type – Jack up, Semi-Submersible, Drill Ships; Application – Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra Deep Water) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”
Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 – 2027
“
“”
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market. All findings and data on the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market report highlights is as follows:
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
Sample Preparation Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2028
Sample Preparation Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Sample Preparation market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Sample Preparation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Sample Preparation market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Sample Preparation market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Sample Preparation market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Sample Preparation market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Sample Preparation Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotage AB, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman La Roche, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.
The global sample preparation market has been segmented as follows:
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Technique
- Solid Phase Extraction
- Liquid-liquid Extraction
- Protein Precipitation
- Others (QuEChERS, SFE, etc.)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Product
- Sample Preparation Instruments
- Consumables
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Accessories
Global Sample Preparation Market, by End-user
- Pharmaceutical Industries
- Biotechnology
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
- Others (food industry, forensics, and environmental testing)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Sample Preparation Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Sample Preparation Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Sample Preparation Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Sample Preparation Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Sample Preparation Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Shoulder Fired Weapon Market during 2018 – 2028
Business Intelligence Report on the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Thermal Inkjet Inks by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Thermal Inkjet Inks market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Thermal Inkjet Inks Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Some of the key players of global thermal inkjet inks market are Videojet Technologies, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., and Linx Printing Technologies Ltd among others.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Why Companies Trust FMI?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
