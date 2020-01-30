Offsite Medical Case Management Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2027

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Offsite Medical Case Management industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Offsite Medical Case Management as well as some small players.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global offsite medical case management market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, service portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Players mentioned in the report are GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented as given below:

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Service Type, 2016–2026 Web-based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Case Type, 2016–2026 Independent Medical Examinations Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Long-term Disability Short-term Disability Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by End-user, 2016–2026 Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings Long-term Care Centers Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Region, 2016–2026 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



