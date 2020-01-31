Oil Refining Pumps Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Oil Refining Pumps Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Oil Refining Pumps Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Oil Refining Pumps Market.

According to the report, that the Oil Refining Pumps Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Oil Refining Pumps , spike in research and development and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Oil Refining Pumps Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Oil Refining Pumps Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Oil Refining Pumps Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Oil Refining Pumps Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Oil Refining Pumps Market:

1. What is the value of the global Oil Refining Pumps Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Oil Refining Pumps Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Oil Refining Pumps ?

5. What are In the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the report on oil refining pumps market provide details on the leading players in the market. This section includes compelling insights on the latest developments, key strategies, new product launches, and focus areas of the major players in the oil refining pumps market. A dashboard view along with the SWOT analysis of companies in the oil refining pumps market is also included in the report.

Key developments in oil refining pumps market by major players,

Xylem recently signed a MoU with Ethiopia’s Ministry of water, irrigation, and energy to improve water-security standards by providing additional sewage coverage and water-system optimization services.

Grundfos is planning to open its third pump production unit in India by 2020. Meanwhile, the company has already opened a new facility in Florida to serve water and wastewater industry.

KSB has added new submersible borehole pumps to its product portfolio. The newly launched pumps are capable of handling flow rate of up to 5000 m³ per hour.

Alfa Laval has won two orders to supply pumping systems for oil platforms in North Sea. The combined value of the orders is approximately SEK 175 million. The order includes offshore pumping system for injection of seawater in production wells and for firewater.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired DV systems. The acquisition will support the company to expand in Canadian market and leverage the company’s operational, commercial and R&D capabilities.

Definition

Oil refining pumps are used to transfer fluid from one location to another. Various types of oil refining pumps are centrifugal pumps, rotary pumps, and reciprocating pumps. Different types of oil refining pumps are integrated in the refining system for a specific purpose and play an important role in purifying and transporting different fluids.

About the Report

The report on oil refining pumps market provides key insights and forecast on the market. The important factors in the oil refining pumps market influencing the growth are also offered in the report. The objective of the report is to offer authentic information on the oil refining pumps market, enabling the readers to plan business strategies accordingly. The report also focuses on the challenges in the oil refining pumps market and growth opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The oil refining pumps market is segmented on the basis capacity, product type, application, and pumps characteristics. These major segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer clear picture on the oil refining pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 500 gpm), medium (500-1000 gpm), and high (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, oil refining pumps market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.

By application, the oil refining pumps market is segmented into refinery process, water circulating, special purpose, and water/wastewater. Based on pump characteristics, the oil refining market segment includes standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pump.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the oil refining pumps market also offers answers to some important questions.

What will be the revenue share of centrifugal pumps in the oil refining pumps market?

Which region is expected to dominate the oil refining pumps market?

Which type of pumps based on capacity will witness highest growth in oil refining pumps market?

Which country in APAC will witness significant growth in oil refining pumps market?

Research Methodology

The report on the oil refining pumps market provides critical information on the market with the help of constructive research methodology. The research methodology to gain actionable and valuable insights on the oil refining pumps market includes both primary and secondary research. Interviews were conducted with the oil refining pumps market experts to gain important information on the growth of the oil refining pumps market along with the forecast. The insights garnered in the report are also cross-validated by interactions with industry experts during primary research.

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Oil Refining Pumps Market report:

Chapter 1 Oil Refining Pumps Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Oil Refining Pumps Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Oil Refining Pumps Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Oil Refining Pumps Market Definition

2.2 Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

22.3 Oil Refining Pumps Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Oil Refining Pumps Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Oil Refining Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Oil Refining Pumps Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2018 to 2028

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Oil Refining Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Oil Refining Pumps Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 5 Oil Refining Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Oil Refining Pumps Market Size and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 6 Company Profile

Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information

