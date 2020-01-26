Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market worth 8.2 Billion US$ till 2024 | | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & type,application, end user, and region.

The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is projected to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024 from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

“Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by end user, in 2018”

Based on End User, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits in hospitals and the requirement of oligonucleotide drugs to cater to the demand of the patient pool suffering from diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, and hepatic veno-occlusive disease.

“Synthesized oligos dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product, in 2018

Based on Product, the market is segmented into synthesized oligos, reagents, and equipment. The synthesized oligos segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“North America to dominate the market during the forecast period”

Geographically, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for oligonucleotide synthesis. The North American market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing availability of synthesized oligos, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the North American region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type -Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 20%

-Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 20% By Designation – C-level:45%, D-level:35%, and Others:20%

– C-level:45%, D-level:35%, and Others:20% By Region – North America:45%, Europe:25%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 7%, and Middle East and Africa: 3%

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), ATDBio Ltd. (UK), Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (US), BioAutomation Corporation (US), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec (Belgium), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), GenScript, Inc. (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT, US), Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), TriLinkBioTechnologies (US), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US).

