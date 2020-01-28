MARKET REPORT
On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunities and Demands 2020 to 2027|Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco, The Kroger Co
The global on-shelf availability solutions market was valued at US$ 2,447.6 Mn in 2018; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% to reach US$ 6,019.7 Mn by 2027.
With the increasing competition in the retail industry, ensuring high on-shelf availability has become vital for retailers. Out-of-stock is a significant issue in retailing, which results in lost sales as well as decreasing customer loyalty. The root causes resulting in out-of-stock comprises inventory inaccuracy, unforeseen high demand, restock frequency, and inefficient shelf monitoring. Generally, identification and measurement of the out-of-stock situation are performed through limited visual shelf audits. However, with the advent of advanced technologies, automated methods such as on-shelf availability solutions are noticing huge adoption in the retail industry.
The North American region led the on-shelf availability solutions market in 2018 and is projected to lose its dominance to Europe over the forecast period 2019-2027. The North America on-shelf availability solutions market is propelled by the vast presence of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. This region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, each of them, have their own largest retail chains, and both the countries have retail companies that conduct business operations throughout the world. The retail industry is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the US GDP. Some of the largest US retail chains include Walmart, CVS Health, Amazon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, and Target, among others.
The report segments the global on-shelf availability solutions market as follows:
Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market – By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market – By Component
- Solution
- Services
Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market – By End User
- CPG Manufacturers
- Retailers
- Suppliers
- Others
Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis
Increasing Adoption of Submarine Cable Systems in Asia Pacific is anticipated to stimulate the demand in the Coming Years
Latest market study on “Submarine Cable Systems Market to 2027 – Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecasts by Service (Installation Services and Maintenance & Upgrade Services) and Application (Communication and Energy & Power) – Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecast”, the market is estimated to reach US$ 14,719.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Asia Pacific region comprises of majority of developing economies and also a huge underserved population for internet services. This presents fortunate opportunities for leading social media players and internet based service providers to reap benefits of the untapped market. With proliferation of cheap smart phone and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in business and households, the region presents highest growing user base seeking internet based services. Thus, strong growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that bring about the connection between the terrestrial fibers cables with the international broadband networks. The Asia pacific region is said to constitute one of the most expansive undersea cable networks that has played a crucial role in the transformation of this region. Further, with the multi-folds rise in demands of increased trans-pacific bandwidth by 2020, it is anticipated that investments for the submarine cable systems would reach new heights in the coming years. Asia Pacific contributes heavily to the data consumption. Higher rates of smartphone penetrations in the Asian countries especially India and China coupled with the parallel advancements in the 3G and 4G communication technologies have significantly contributed to the communications industry advancements in the region.
Asia Pacific comprises of various emerging economies where the Governments in the recent times are support various policies for enabling economic growth. Digitalization of the economy has taken center stage in majority of the countries such as India, china, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The power of internet is being harnessed for enabling rapid economic progress in the countries. As a result, many submarine cable system deployments are being witnessed currently in the Asia Pacific region. The Malaysia, Combodia, Thailand (MCT) submarine cable system, and the NEC supported submarine cable system for connecting Chennai with Andaman & Nicobar Islands are few examples of ongoing submarine cable system deployments in APAC market.
Government in both developed and developing economies are focusing on enhancing targets of broadband coverage and internet capabilities in both rural and urban areas, government are aggressively spending on digital infrastructure, expanding network capabilities for efficiently rolling out new technologies and connecting citizens with broadband and technology, which will also indirectly boost the growth of other industry as well. Developing economies such as India and China are one of the prime examples of countries where governments are taking positive steps for fostering adoption of optical fiber cables as well as the underlying submarine cable systems to provide interconnection to the terrestrial networks
The APAC submarine cable systems market has been segmented on the basis of service, and application. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into installation services, and maintenance & upgrade services. The submarine cable system finds its applications into the communication sector and also in the energy & power sector. The top companies operating in the field of submarine cable system include Alcatel (Nokia Networks), NEC Corporation, TE Subcom, and others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for the submarine cable system to expand over the years in terms of revenue.
The report segments the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems market as follows:
Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Service
Installation
Maintenance & Upgrade
Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Application
Communication
Energy & Power
Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Country
China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Rest of Asia Pacific
MARKET REPORT
Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 – 2027
“
“”
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market. All findings and data on the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Butyl Acetate (BAC) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market report highlights is as follows:
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
MARKET REPORT
Sample Preparation Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2028
Sample Preparation Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Sample Preparation market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Sample Preparation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Sample Preparation market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Sample Preparation market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Sample Preparation market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Sample Preparation market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Sample Preparation Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotage AB, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman La Roche, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.
The global sample preparation market has been segmented as follows:
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Technique
- Solid Phase Extraction
- Liquid-liquid Extraction
- Protein Precipitation
- Others (QuEChERS, SFE, etc.)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Product
- Sample Preparation Instruments
- Consumables
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Accessories
Global Sample Preparation Market, by End-user
- Pharmaceutical Industries
- Biotechnology
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
- Others (food industry, forensics, and environmental testing)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Sample Preparation Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Sample Preparation Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Sample Preparation Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Sample Preparation Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Sample Preparation Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
