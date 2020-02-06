MARKET REPORT
Online Clothing Rental Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study
The “Online Clothing Rental Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.
Online Clothing Rental market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Online Clothing Rental market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.
The worldwide Online Clothing Rental market is an enlarging field for top market players,
Market segmentation
Demography
- Women
- Men
- Kids
Price Range
- Premium
- Mid
- Low
Type
- Western Wear
- Ethnic Wear
- Others
End User
- B2C
- B2B
Business Model
- Peer-to-Peer Model
- Standalone Model
- Hybrid Model
Men and Kids demographic segments likely to witness highest revenue share
Amongst all demographic segments in the global online clothing rental market, revenue from the men and kids segment is projected to be the highest, with a CAGR of 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the forecast period 2016–2026. The women segment is expected to remain dominant and is projected to account for 61.0% value share over the forecast period. A continuous demand for western designer dresses from women all across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the online clothing rental market over the forecast period.
Peer-to-Peer business model segment likely to contribute to a larger revenue share of the global online clothing rental market
The peer-to-peer segment is expected to contribute comparatively higher revenues as compared with the other business model segments over the forecast period and is estimated to account for approximately 92.9% value share of the overall global market by 2016 end. The hybrid business model segment is also expected to witness favourable revenue growth in the global online clothing rental market, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 95.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026.
North America online clothing rental market slated to register highest value growth between 2016 and 2026
Markets in North America and APEJ are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market. Rising fashion consciousness and increased spending on fashion in these regions are factors expected to fuel the growth of the online clothing rental market during the forecast period. Amongst all the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the overall revenue share of the global online clothing rental market and is estimated to account for 42.3% market share by the end of 2016. The North America, Western Europe, and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively hold over 90% revenue share of the global online clothing rental market by 2016 end. In all three major markets, the women, men, and kids segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period.
Leading market players are focussing on proven business strategies to grab market share
Key companies operating in the global online clothing rental market are Rent the Runway, Poshmark, Elanic Services Pvt Ltd., Dress & Go, GlamCorner Pvt Ltd., Envoged, Etashee, Secoo Holdings Ltd, and Secret Worldwide. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to cement their foothold in the global online clothing rental market.
This Online Clothing Rental report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Online Clothing Rental industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Online Clothing Rental insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Online Clothing Rental report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.
The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Online Clothing Rental Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Online Clothing Rental revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Online Clothing Rental market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-
- To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Online Clothing Rental Market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.
- To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.
- To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.
Finally, the global Online Clothing Rental market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Online Clothing Rental industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.
Global Market
Automotive Wheel Market To Have Good Business Opportunities In The Coming Years
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".
Global Market
Automotive Terminal Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in 2020 and Coming Years
The Global Automotive Terminal Market is estimated to reach USD 25 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.4%.
Automotive terminals are electromechanical devices that can regulate different electronic systems or can be used to connect charger with cell or batteries in vehicles. This system comes in different sizes, designs, and specifications depending upon the demand of the end-user industry. Terminals are fitted at the endpoint of a wire with a connector or fastener.
Automotive Terminal Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand of Electric Systems
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions with the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for electric systems has expected to drive the automotive terminal market during the forecast period.
Supportive Regulations Regarding Safety Systems
Safety is one of the biggest concerns in the automotive industry. Government standards are introduced to increase driver or onboard passenger’s safety. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people annually die due to road accidents. To overcome this situation, various safety systems have been introduced which are expected to boost the automotive safety market during the forecast period. For instance, In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been imposed to increase the implementation of the collision avoidance system.
Market Challenges:
Reliability Issues of Battery Terminal
Battery terminals are formed by highly conductive metal or lead. They are important in connecting battery cables and are the first point of contact between the vehicle’s electrical system and battery. Issues with battery terminal can impact the complete vehicle and to overcome this situation vehicle need to be serviced. First concern with the battery terminal is a problem in starting the vehicle, this can be caused by a loose battery terminal or corrosion on the battery. No electric power is another concern for failing battery cables, damaged or corroded terminal causes this problem and replacement of battery terminal can fix this. Thus reliability issues regarding the battery terminal impact the market growth.
Automotive Terminal Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Battery Terminal, Connectors, Wire Wrap, Screw Terminals, Leads, Terminal strips, and Others
- By Application: Battery system, Safety & Security, Body Control & Interiors, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Engine & Emission Control, Cooling, and Lighting System
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Terminal Market include:
- TE Connectivity (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Lear Corporation.
- FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
- PKC Group Ltd
- Molex, LLC
- Grote Industries, Inc.
- Keats Manufacturing,
- Viney Corporation Limited,
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Terminal Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Terminal Market, by Type
- Battery Terminal
- Connectors
- Wire Wrap
- Screw Terminals
- Leads
- Terminal strips
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market, by Application
- Battery system
- Safety & Security
- Body Control & Interiors
- In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
- Engine & Emission Control
- Cooling
- Lighting System
Automotive Terminal Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".
Global Market
Land Incineration Plants Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% By 2026 | Babcock, Doosan, Hitachi, Keppel Seghers, Mitsubishi, Suez
Sameer Joshi
Call: +912067274191
Email: [email protected]
Pune, Feb 06,2020 – Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Land Incineration Plants Market Global Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.
According to Publisher, the Global Land Incineration Plants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns, introduction of higher landfill taxes in numerous regions and rising population and industrialization have significantly improved the municipal waste across the globe are some of the major factors boosting the land incineration plants market. However, Conventional land incinerator plants are attracting opponent from the mass in the appearance of protests in numerous regions mainly due to emission of flue gas is likely to hinder the market growth. Moreover, reduction of flue gases due to the usage of several advanced and sustainable technologies provides ample opportunities for the growth in the near future.
Land incineration plants burn waste and the heat thus generated is transferred to a waste-to-energy plant, which is then utilized to generate electricity. The bottom ash generated in the burning process is used by the cement plants for the making of cement. A typical land incineration plant is prepared with waste receipt and handling system, combustion systems, incinerators, heat revival systems, combustion solid residue handling systems and air pollution control systems. So an incinerator plays a key role in the land incineration plant by decreasing the mass of municipal waste.
On the basis capacity, large capacity segment is anticipated to grow due to the growing amount of waste produced is stirring up their demand. The market of Asia Pacific region is predicted to rise to the large extent at a higher rate and owing to gain a tremendous influence in the near future. By Application, the municipal section is boosting the growth of the market owing to the rapid increment in the urban population, due to which most of the municipal bodies of several countries are replacing their conventional methods with land incineration, which is capable of reducing the level of environmental pollution drastically.
Based on geography, APAC market is expected to gain a significant leverage in the near future and enjoying a dominant position in the global market due to rapid commercialization, increasing energy demand, and supporting regulations in several countries including China and the U.K.
Table of Content:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
2 Key Takeaways
3 Land Incineration Plants Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 PEST Analysis
4 Land Incineration Plants Market – Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact Analysis
5 Land Incineration Plants Market Analysis- Global
5.1 Global Land Incineration Plants Market Overview
5.2 Global Land Incineration Plants Market Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.5 Expert Opinions Land Incineration Plants Market
