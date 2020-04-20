MARKET REPORT
Online Gambling & Betting Market To 2026 Players Resort To Product Innovation To Gain Competitive Advantage
According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Online Gambling & Betting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global online gambling & betting market is expected to reach a value of US$ 128.2 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2026. Europe held the leading share of the online gambling & betting market in 2017.
Online gambling and betting refers to operators providing gambling and betting games, such as, casino, poker, sports betting, lottery, and other games to end-users through an Internet-based digital platform. This allows users to witness and engage in gambling and betting activities in real-time through their Internet-enabled electronic devices. Rise in penetration of Internet-based devices, trust on wagering through online mode of payment, and relaxation of laws have boosted the online gambling & betting market across the globe. Based on device type, the mobile segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of around 16 % during the forecast period.
Factors, such as, increase in prevalence gambling, disposable income of consumers, trust in a wagering through electronic payment mode of online gambling & betting, and growth in penetration of the Internet, along with adoption of Internet-based devices, are driving the growth of the online gambling & betting market. However, stringent regulatory laws for online gambling, insufficient facility for internet operations, and threat of cyber-attack are the major challenges faced by the online gambling & betting market.
Furthermore, the online gambling & betting market faces threats from regulatory bodies implementing stringent laws and regulations in terms of social-political aspects and the availability of option to wager in traditional or offline gambling & betting. Nevertheless, integration of live streaming with online gambling and development of online gambling & betting sites with advanced technology as per requirement of end-users are likely to create new opportunities in the market.
The global online gambling & betting market report offers detailed segmentation based on gaming type, device type, and region. According to the report, based on gaming type, the sports betting segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of about 14 % during the forecast period. Casino was the second leading segment of the online gambling & betting market in terms of value in 2017. In terms of value, the sports betting and casino segments are projected to expand at a CAGR of about 14 % and 12 %, respectively, during the forecast period. The mobile segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 16% from 2018 to 2026. The desktop segment is expected to remain at a competitive growth rate with a CAGR of around 6 % during the forecast period.
Europe led the online gambling & betting market in 2017. The online gambling & betting market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of around 14 % during the forecast period. Primary drivers of the online gambling & betting market in Asia Pacific are relaxation of laws, growth in participation of wagers through Internet, and availability of foreign gambling & betting sites with attractive offers. Additionally, increase in penetration of Internet-based devices and trust in using online gambling & betting sites are stimulating the market. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The online gambling & betting market in North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 12 % from 2018 to 2026.
Leading players operating in the online gambling & betting market include 888 Holdings plc, The Stars Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc. Fortuna Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings Plc., and Kindred Group, as profiled in this report.
Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2019 Report Position – Bharat Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer
Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that affects both men and women. The infection affects the genitals, rectum, and the throat. The treatment landscape typically involves the use of antibiotics with dual therapy dominating the market compared with monotherapy. As the market has a deep penetration of generics, the growth rate is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of new antibiotic-resistant strains will continue to hinder the growth prospects.
Fior Markets has distributed a new informative report titled as Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024. The report details the key areas of the industry in a comprehensive manner. The report is all around made by considering its essential information in the overall global Gonorrhea Therapeutics market. During their study of the market, the authors of the report had concluded that there could be numerous critical segments by both type and application. The report focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period from 2019-2024. The special contributions from business experts, policymakers have been added to give detailed insights into the global market.
Market Development:
Each of the segments has been analyzed in one of the most perspective ways of global Gonorrhea Therapeutics market research. The report offers a detailed statistical overview of product scope, market overview, geographical opportunities, restraints, drivers, market risk, and market driving force. This report is confident in helping the customers for future courses of action and action proposed to make due in the Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics market. This report checks the market status and the prospect of global and major regions, from angles of players, product regions and end applications/industries.
While there are a number of companies engaged in Gonorrhea Therapeutics , the report has listed the leading ones in the world. They are: Bharat Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Debiopharm Group, Melinta Therapeutics,
Various regions related to the growth of the market are analyzed in the report. These regions include: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Some of The Important Contents Covered In This Report:
The raw material sourcing strategies, organizational structure, corporate alliance, production volume, manufacturing base, sales areas, distribution network, global presence, product specifications, effective technologies, major vendors, and import-export activities are also emphasized in this report. The researchers have exposed some of the significant trends of marketing channel development, indirect marketing, and direct marketing. Moreover, the analysts have projected the revenue and sales of the Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics market and their market shares by type, manufacturer, and region. Additionally, by application, the global market for the same review period has been forecasted.
Report Summary:
- The report contains a detailed overview of the present Gonorrhea Therapeutics market, changing market dynamics of the industry, and in-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments, competitive landscape, strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth and information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.
Luxury SkinCare Products Market Trends, Insights and Demand in Fashion Industry 2020 to 2026
Global Luxury SkinCare Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global Luxury SkinCare Products Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.
GlobalLuxury SkinCare Products Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Burt¡¯s Bee, Arbonne International, LLC, Avon Products Inc, The Estee Lauders Company Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Weleda, Aubrey Organics, Beirsdoef AG, Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Procter & Gamble, L¡¯Or¨¦al SA, Amway along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.
GlobalLuxury SkinCare Products Market Split by Product Type and Applications:
This report segments the GlobalLuxury SkinCare Products Market on the basis of Types are:
Face Cream
Body Lotion
On the basis of Application, the GlobalLuxury SkinCare Products Market is segmented into:
Online distribution
Super markets and hyper markets
Independent stores
Others
Regional Analysis ForLuxury SkinCare Products Market:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)
Influence of the Luxury SkinCare Products market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in theLuxury SkinCare Products market.
-Luxury SkinCare Products market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of theLuxury SkinCare Products market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot ofLuxury SkinCare Products market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding ofLuxury SkinCare Products market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking theLuxury SkinCare Products market.
Research Methodology:
Luxury SkinCare Products Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofLuxury SkinCare Products Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Mobile Payment Technologies Market To 2026 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast
The global mobile payment technologies market was valued at US$ 2,943.58 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 30%. The global mobile payment technologies market is mainly driven by growing adoption of smart appliances and increasing mobile data usage across the world.
Growing adoption of smart appliances, increasing mobile data usage, and adoption and proliferation of immediate payments driving the market
Mobile payment systems enable consumers to make immediate payment by using a smartphone. The growing number of mobile users and the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones & tablets are expected to fuel the growth of this market. Mobile payment solutions are increasingly adopted by emerging economies, and growing adoption of smart appliances and rise in mobile data usage are anticipated to fuel the growth of the mobile payment technologies market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the ease of communication and growing demand for convenient transactions by consumers around the world.
Smart appliances such as smartphones and tablets, with their associated applications, are the primary requirement for mobile payment technology, which allows payment without using traditional financial transaction channels. Also, demand for digital payment solutions is increasing around the globe. Digital payment systems allow consumers to make immediate payment by using a smartphone.
The adoption of immediate payment technologies is unceasingly increasing in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA. This is also a major factor that is expected to boost the mobile payment technologies market in the coming years.The growing adoption of mobile payment technology, including the usage of different applications and mobile wallets has led to the entry of cashless technology corporations into the payment landscape. These factors are also driving the mobile payment technology market.
Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with payment systems and government-led initiatives for a cashless economy are driving the mobile payment technologies market
Several end-use industry verticals, especially the retail sector are looking for mobile payment technologies to ease payment transactions. Also, it expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by major factors such as urbanization, income growth, favorable government regulations and policies, and changes in tastes & preferences of consumers across the world. The retail industry is also expected to see an exponential growth in the coming years.
Asia Pacific dominance of the mobile payment technologies market projected to continue
In terms of geography, the mobile payment technologies market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of above 50% of the market, in terms of revenue, by 2026. The growing adoption of smart appliances such as mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets is a major driving factor for the strong growth of the mobile payment technologies market in Asia Pacific. Also, government led initiatives in China and India to promote digitization is further helping in the growth of the market.
Major players operating in the global mobile payment technologies market include MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ant Financial Services Group, and Tencent. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in the global mobile payment technologies market.
