MARKET REPORT
Online Payment Fraud Detection Market size Register a Ssizeut Growth by 2025
Widespread adoption of technologies including card-chip and new digital channels are emerging resulting in fraudsters becoming more adaptive and collaborative with the nature of financial fraud which is growing rapidly. Increasing internet penetration and digitization across emerging and undeveloped economies are driving the growth of online payment fraud detection market across the globe. Hence financial institutions, merchants, and payment service providers are adopting the artificial intelligence (AI) technology for managing their online payment fraud incidents and reducing fraud losses, thereby enhancing customer experience.
According to Infoholic Research, the global online payment fraud detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, describe, segment, and forecast the global online payment fraud detection market on the basis of solution, mode, and regions. In addition, the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.
Integration of AI in online payment fraud management solutions is one of the key factors that has influenced the implementation of online payment fraud detection solutions by several institutions. Cognitive systems help in data analysis and provide actionable insights to meet customer demands. Furthermore, increasing complexity in online frauds is forcing banks and other institutions to deploy several new fraud management solutions to reduce noise level in the system and meet the customer expectation. Machine learning, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies are in demand and major number of acquisitions in the recent years were associated with these technologies and these technologies will dominate the investment patterns in the coming years.
The global online payment fraud detection market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. CyberSource, Ingenico, RSA Security, and Worldpay are among the key vendors increasing their global footprint in this space. However, various vendors such as IPQualityScore and SIMILITY are competing with them in the global market by providing solutions at a competitive price with customized product offering. The market growth is fueled by key vendors entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers and third-party vendors in the ecosystem to increase the global footprint and customer service capabilities.
Fraud analytics is the fastest growing technology in the global online payment fraud detection market owing to the increasing adoption of AI in online payment fraud detection solutions. Continuous advancements in technologies is leading fraudsters to use sophisticated tools resulting in challenging environment for enterprises to prevent themselves from fraud incidents. Hence, due to the need for real-time information, vendors have introduced technology-based online payment fraud detection solutions, which are more capable and intelligent.
North America is having the largest market share in the application segment of the global online payment fraud detection market primarily due to availability of huge volumes of data being generated from multiple sources and the need to analyze these datasets for decision making. Mobile banking has become a popular way for money transactions hence, frequently targeted by the fraudsters.
The competitive landscape is a mix of established vendors and niche vendors including Ingenico, CyberSource, NuData Security, RSA Security, and Worldpay. Mergers & acquisitions, alliance formations, and strategic partnerships will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Few of the key happenings are detailed below:
- In March 2019, Worldpay has announced its expansion in Australia and New Zealand. The first is the opening of two sales offices in Australia and the second is the expansion of its global footprint in New Zealand after obtaining a local license for acquiring card payments
- In May 2019, Ingenico has launched LinkPlus, a simple and secure solution for businesses which handles payments over the phone
The global online payment fraud detection market is categorized based on three segments – solution, mode, and regions.
Online Payment Fraud Detection Market By Solution
- Fraud Analytics
- Authentication
- Reporting and Visualization
Online Payment Fraud Detection Market By Mode
- E-payment
- Mobile payment
- Card payment
Online Payment Fraud Detection Market By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- RoW (RoW includes Middle East and Africa, Latin America; APAC includes East Asia, South Asia, South–East Asia, and Oceania)
The report comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.
The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.
In the vendors profile section for the companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.
MARKET REPORT
Variable Speed Drive Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026
The ‘Variable Speed Drive Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Variable Speed Drive market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Variable Speed Drive market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
What pointers are covered in the Variable Speed Drive market research study?
The Variable Speed Drive market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Variable Speed Drive market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Variable Speed Drive market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Siemens
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
General Electric
WEG Electric Corp.
WEG
Schneider
Emerson
Danfoss
Shenzhen Veikong Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
AC Drive
DC Drive
Servo Drive
Segment by Application
Mining & Minerals
Waste & Wastewater
Food & Beverage
Others
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Variable Speed Drive market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Variable Speed Drive market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Variable Speed Drive market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Variable Speed Drive Market
- Global Variable Speed Drive Market Trend Analysis
- Global Variable Speed Drive Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Variable Speed Drive Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
MARKET REPORT
World LED Strip Market Revenue by Applications, Types and Region 2020 to 2025 Research Report
“World LED Strip Market Research Report 2025” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 111 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The LED Strip Market” promoted by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the LED Strip market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
This report has been considered by years for the study and years are as follow: History Year: 2015-2019 | Base Year: 2020 | Estimated Year: 2020 | Forecast Year: 2020-2025
The World LED Strip Market Report is equipped with market data from 2015 to 2025. The report gives a market overview covering key drivers and risks factors. The report is bifurcated by top World manufactures mentioning sales, revenue and prices as applicable. It also evaluates the competitive scenario of the leading players. The report expands to cover regional market data along with type and application. The report forecasts sales and revenue from 2019 to 2024. The detailed sales channel is also covered in the study.
This report studies the World LED Strip Market analyses and researches the LED Strip development status and forecast in the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the World market.
LED Strip Market, By Product Segment Analysis –
- 5050
- 3528
LED Strip Market, By Application Segment Analysis –
- Home Application
- Commercial Application
The Players mentioned in our report –
- OML Technology
- Jiasheng Lighting
- Philips
- Forge Europa
- Sidon Lighting
- Optek Electronics
- NVC Lighting
- Opple
- Jesco Lighting
- Osram
- Ledtronics
- PAK
- FSL
The Report Covers:
- Comprehensive research methodology of the World LED Strip market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the World LED Strip market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the World LED Strip market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
MARKET REPORT
Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2019-2025
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market. All findings and data on the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TENTECH Corporation
AEMC
Seaward Electronic
Megger
Cropico
PROVA
Eaton
T&R Test Equipment
Extech Instruments
IET LABS
Simpson Electric
Amprobe
Drallim
MEGABRAS
Metrel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Protable Type
Stationary Type
Segment by Application
Automobile
Airport
Ship
Others
Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market report highlights is as follows:
This Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
