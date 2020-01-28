MARKET REPORT
Opaque Polymers Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2025
Opaque polymers are pigments with hollow spheres. They are opaque. Opaque polymers are specially engineered for usage in paints and coatings in order to improve the latter’s hiding properties and whiteness. Usage of opaque polymers in paints and coatings formulations help improve the optical properties of paint formulations. Opaque polymers consist of emulsions in the form of spherical styrene or acrylic beads. These are filled with water for usage in wet paints. When the paints get dry, water from these beads permanently diffuses, and is replaced by air. This results in a uniform dry paint film, with uniform distribution of voids. Opaque polymers help in filling up and hiding the gaps in paints and coatings. Addition of more titanium dioxide (TiO2) is generally encountered in the paints & coatings industry to compensate for gaps. However, it is an inefficient and costly measure with diminishing returns. It helps improve the light scattering properties of paints and coatings. Usage of opaque polymers in paints and coatings brings about an overall cost efficiency in formulations.
Usage of opaque polymers also helps lower the usage of TiO2, while maintaining the opacity of paints and coatings. Furthermore, use of opaque polymers in the production of paints and coatings provides them with benefits such as improved resistance to dirt, tint retention, and film durability. Opaque polymers are being extensively employed in formulations of water based as well as solvent based paints and coatings. However, substitutes such as flash calcined kaolin are competing technologies for opaque polymers. They provide the users with several benefits over opaque polymers. At equal volume concentration in high PVC emulsion paints, flash calcined kaolin provides better opacity than opaque polymers. Furthermore, comparatively less volume of flash calcined kaolin is required to match the opacity of opaque polymers. Thus, substituting technologies such as calcined kaolin are anticipated to provide tough competition to the opaque polymers market during the forecast period.
Based on product type, the market for opaque polymers can be segmented into solid content 40% and solid content 30%. Currently, the solid content 30% segment dominates the opaque polymers market. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.
Based on end-use industry, the opaque polymers market can be divided into personal & home care and paints & coatings. Currently, the paints & coatings segment leads the opaque polymers market. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Paints & coatings as well as personal & home care industries are projected to expand rapidly in the near future, especially in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. This, in turn, is likely to fuel the demand for opaque polymers during the forecast period.
Geographically, the market for opaque polymers is expected to expand significantly in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization and growth in infrastructure in countries such as Japan, India, and China. The economic development in these countries is also driving the demand for opaque polymers in end-user industries. Asia Pacific holds major share of the opaque polymers market. The region is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the opaque polymers market include Croda International, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Interpolymer Corporation, Indulor Chemie, Junneng Chemicals, Hankuck, Latices, En-Tech Polymer, Organik Kimya, Ashland, and Visen Industries.
Global Main Sail Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – ATN, Doyle, Elvstrom Sails, Hood, Hydesails, Jeckells, Lidgard Sailmakers
The report on the Global Main Sail market offers complete data on the Main Sail market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Main Sail market. The top contenders ATN, Doyle, Elvstrom Sails, Hood, Hydesails, Jeckells, Lidgard Sailmakers, Neilpryde Sails, NENUPHAR, North Sails Sailmaking, Olimpic Sails, Optiparts – Windesign, Quantum Sails, SAILONET, UK-Halsey International, Ullman Sails, ZADRO SAILS, ZM DESIGN SRL of the global Main Sail market are further covered in the report .
The report also segments the global Main Sail market based on product mode and segmentation Polyester, Carbon. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Professional Sports, Amateur Leisure of the Main Sail market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Main Sail market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Main Sail market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Main Sail market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Main Sail market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Main Sail market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
The report on the global Main Sail market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Main Sail market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Main Sail Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Main Sail market in addition to their future forecasts.
Micro SD Cards Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study
Micro SD Cards Market Report, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2019 -2026:
The report titled “Micro SD Cards Market” has recently added to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SanDisk
Transcend Information
ADATA Technologies
Panasonic
Kingston Technology
Micron Technology
Sony
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba
PNY Technologies
Lexar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SD (8M-2G)
SDHC (2G-32G)
SDXC (32G-400G)
Segment by Application
Smartphone
Tablet PC
Digital Camera
Gaming Consoles
Others
This study mainly helps understand which Micro SD Cards market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Micro SD Cards players in the market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Micro SD Cards market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts.
Highlights of the Micro SD Cards market Report:
– Detailed overview of Micro SD Cards market
– Changing Micro SD Cards market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected Micro SD Cards market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Micro SD Cards market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1: To describe Micro SD Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2: To profile the top manufacturers of Micro SD Cards , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micro SD Cards in 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 3: The Micro SD Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4: The Micro SD Cards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 10 and 11: To segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 12: Micro SD Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: To describe Micro SD Cards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Finally, Micro SD Cards market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Micro SD Cards industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2026
The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. It sheds light on how the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market.
Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.
has been segmented into:
- Web Based PACS
- Cloud-Based PACS
- On-premise
Further, next section included in the report is on the basis of components that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of components, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Imaging modalities
- X-ray
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Others
- Secured Network
- Workstations and Archives
Another section included in the report is on the basis of business mode that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of business mode, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Enterprise
- Departmental
Furthermore, there is a section included in the report is on the basis of end-users that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end-users, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Clinic Imaging
- Dental Practices
- Imaging Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research & Academic Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
The following section of the report includes analysis of the global PACS market on the basis of region. The global PACS market is segmented into seven key regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components in the global PACS market. In the final section of the report on the global PACS market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global PACS manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market. Some market players featured in this report are Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc. (an IBM company), Sectra AB, and Mckesson Corp.
Research methodology
To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of PACS across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-users and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global PACS market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the global PACS market.
As previously highlighted, the market for PACS is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users, and region. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global PACS market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the PACS market by region, by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global PACS market.
In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global PACS market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
Table of Contents Covered In Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Are:
Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.
Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, and market size by player.
Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.
Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.
North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.
Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.
China Market: It gives analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.
Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.
Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.
MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. This section also includes the Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market.
Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.
Key Questions Answered in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report are:
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market in the next five years?
- Which segment will take the lead in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- What is the average manufacturing cost?
- What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- Which company will show dominance in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
Research Methodology of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.
