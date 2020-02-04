Open MRI Systems Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Industry Insights to 2027 – General Electric, Hitachi Medical ,ESAOTE, Koninklijke , Canon Medical Systems, Altair Engineering, Revtek Solutions, MinFound Medical Systems, SternMed, Time Medical Holding

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 04,2020 – Open MRI systems are diagnostic systems that incorporates magnet to take images inside of the body in an open setting in contrast to the closed ones. The open MRI includes a magnetic top and bottom while it is open on all the four sides. This design helps to reduce the risk of claustrophobia and panic attacks among patients thereby increasing the accuracy of the diagnosis.

The Open MRI systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing number of diagnostic tests across the world, rising awareness among populace regarding early benefits of diagnosis and increasing number of patients suffering with tumors. However, high costs of open MRI systems are likely to obstruct the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Open MRI systems market is segmented on the basis of field strength and application. Based on field strength the market is segmented as, low, medium and high. The open MRI systems market is categorized based on application such as brain, spine, abdominal, breast, cardiac, and others.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the open MRI systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The open MRI systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting open MRI systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the open MRI systems market in these regions.

