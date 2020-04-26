Operations Consulting Services Market Revenue To Surge To Nearly USD 112, 941 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Operations Consulting Services Market By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Supply Chain, Manufacturing Operations, Project Management, Process Management, Financial Operations, and Human Resource Operations), and By Verticals (Aerospace & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical & Materials, Automotive, Construction & Mining, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Durables, & Retail, Chemicals & Materials, Entertainment & Media, Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global operations consulting services market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 68,183 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 112, 941 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 5.8 % between 2019 and 2027.

Operations consulting services are defined as consultative & execution services that are expected to play a key role in enhancing internal operations as well as the value chain performance of any organization. Operations consulting ventures produce more active client functions by instruction and guidance through the enacting of modifications aimed at operating models, management assemblies, functional business methods, guidelines, and other key parts of the value chain.

Furthermore, operations consulting services encompass branches like human resource operations, process management, project management, manufacturing operations, financial operations, and supply chain.

Rising globalization to steer the market trends

Growing globalization has resulted in a rise in the business competition with the entry of new players. Due to this, the established firms have no other alternative but to restructure their business activities along with cutting costs whenever possible. This is likely to result in the result in massive demand for operations consulting services over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, operations consulting services play a major role in enhancing business efficacy, thereby raising the output of the business.

Moreover, the escalating need for handling risk & sustainability will propel the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, the high cost of the services will inhibit the expansion of the operation consulting services industry over the timespan from 2019 to 2027. However, new technologies like AI and big data are expected to assist small & medium-sized firms in proficiently utilizing operations consulting services to reorganize their business operations. This, in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative avenues for the market over the forecast timeline.

Aerospace & Defense segment is likely to account for a major market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is credited to the massive demand for the operations consulting services in the aerospace & defense sector.

Financial Operations segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The financial operations segment is predicted to register the highest growth rate of over 6% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segmental surge is credited to the massive demand for the operation consulting services in the financial operations.

North America to contribute majorly towards the regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market is attributed to the escalating requirement for enhancing operational efficiency. Apart from this, the growing necessity to serve complex customer needs and rise in the supplier abilities in countries like the U.S. is anticipated to prompt the regional market expansion during the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players in the market include Accenture, Deloitte, PwC or PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG International, McKinsey and Company, Ernst & Young Global Limited, A.T. Kearney, Inc., The Hackett Group, Inc., Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group among others.

This report segments the Operations Consulting Services market as follows:

Operations Consulting Services Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Operations Consulting Services Market: By Verticals Segment Analysis

Aerospace & Defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Transportation & Logistics

Chemical & Materials

Automotive

Construction & Mining

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Consumer Goods, Durables, & Retail

Chemicals & Materials

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Operations Consulting Services Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Supply Chain

Manufacturing Operations

Project Management

Process Management

Financial Operations

Human Resource Operations

Operations Consulting Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

