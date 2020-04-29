Operations Support System Market Growth Rate, Demands, Business Development and Top Key Players: Comptel, Xalted, Convergys, Elitecore Technologies, HP Development Company, Oracle

Global Operations Support System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

An operations support system (OSS) is a software component that enables a service provider to monitor, control, analyze, and manage the services on its network.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Operations Support System (OSS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Comptel, Xalted, Convergys, Elitecore Technologies, HP Development Company, Oracle, Redtech Network India Pvt. Ltd., Intec Systems Ltd., Wipro Limited, Subex Limited, Accenture, CSG System, Capgemini, Huawei, Amdocs

This study considers the Operations Support System (OSS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management Systems

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Operations Support System (OSS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Operations Support System (OSS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Operations Support System (OSS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Operations Support System (OSS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Operations Support System (OSS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Operations Support System (OSS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Operations Support System (OSS) by Players

4 Operations Support System (OSS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Operations Support System (OSS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Comptel

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Operations Support System (OSS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Comptel Operations Support System (OSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Comptel News

11.2 Xalted

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Operations Support System (OSS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Xalted Operations Support System (OSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Xalted News

11.3 Convergys

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Operations Support System (OSS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Convergys Operations Support System (OSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Convergys News

11.4 Elitecore Technologies

