Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2027

The global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

This report covers the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global company share analysis for 2014.

By product, the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is segmented into ophthalmoscope, optical coherence tomography, refractor, tonometer, perimeter, corneal topography system, slit lamp, fundus camera and retinal ultrasound imaging system. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) product segment accounts for majority of the market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. The OCT segment is followed by the perimeter segment.

The ophthalmoscope product segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. The fundus camera segment is expected to expand at a lower CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. Over the past few years, vast technology advancements have taken place in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market. Besides, companies are now manufacturing hand held retinal ultrasound imaging equipment with a view to increase their sales. Major players in the market are manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment with multiple applications. Incorporation of one equipment in another is a strategy followed by various companies presently, in order to improve their product functionality.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market mainly due to availability of sufficient funds to pursue the concerned research work and increasing investment in R&D activities by various ophthalmology diagnostic device companies in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large population base and increasing awareness about the need for early detection of refractive errors amongst physicians. In terms of value, North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the Western Europe and APAC region. Market in the MEA is still untapped; thus, companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region. High price of products and availability of advanced technology is an issue in certain regions. Dearth of ophthalmologists and lack of associations capable of understanding the needs of the ophthalmologists are among the major factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently.

Key market players covered in this report are TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Ellex, Quantel Medical Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc. and Kowa Company Ltd. Major players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

Product Type Fundus camera Ophthalmoscope Refractors Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Corneal topography System Slit lamp Tonometer Perimeter Retinal Ultrasound Imaging System



North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

