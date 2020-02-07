Ophthalmic Drugs Market- Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

Multi-screen content discovery engine is a software platform which is used for end-users to browse television content online. It also provides personal features, more meaningful and relevant content discovery recommendation and purchasing experience to the end users. Multi-screen content discovery engine platform is used for providing a high quality consumption experience for TV and video services which includes live TV, catch up TV, and video on demand. The software also assists in tracking how end-users are using services provided by service providers. The multi-screen content discovery engine includes features such as bookmarking, remote control, companion screen, cross screen PVR, media vault and mobile smartlaoding. These features enhance the user experience, addressing essential multiscreen capabilities and streamlining media operations. Multi-screen apps add a wide range of communications capabilities, such as texting, email and onscreen messaging, is driving the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Multiscreen content discovery engines platform is growing in importance with the trends like video on demand, video on the internet, smart TV, and social TV among others. The significant investments in both video delivery and application development is a positive impact on the multi-screens content discovery engine market. The market is driven by factors such as increasing focus of service providers on building and maintaining multiscreen and multiplatform OTT services. Increased penetration of digital platforms for entertainment and service providers producing consistent communication across multiple screens is expected to accelerate the adoption of the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

The consumption of online media content and personalized recommendation for end-users, is propelling the multi-screens content discovery market. The adoption of a multi-screen content discovery engine for differentiated, immersive TV experiences to end-users by providing personalized services and rising popularity of video on demand, growing penetration of social TV and internet TV, such factors are propelling the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

Challenges

The key challenge in the growth of multi-screen content discovery engine market is time consuming and increasing complexity. It also requires a high installation cost, which acts as one of the major hurdles for prominent players of the market.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Segmentation

The Multi-screen Content Discovery Engine market has been segmented on the basis of technology type, component, application, and region.

The multi-screen content discovery Engine market is segmented on the basis of product type:

Based on Tablet

Based on Internet

Based on Smartphone

Based on Television

The multi-screen content discovery Engine market is segmented on the basis of application:

IPTV

OTT

CATV

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players providing multi-screen content discovery engine are

ContentWise

eBay Inc.

Google Inc.

nRelate

Rovi Corporation

ThinkAnalytics among others.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Regional overview

Based on the region, the trends of the multi-screen content discovery engine market fluctuate across various geographical areas. The multi-screen content discovery engine market includes a leading share in many countries of Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. On the basis of geography, Europe, North America, and APAC are expected to capture the most significant multi-screen content discovery engine market share, owing to digitalizing consumer lifestyle and expanding internet user base in this region.

The multi-screen content discovery engine market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The multi-screen content discovery engine market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes: