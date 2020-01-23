Ophthalmic Lasers Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Ophthalmic Lasers Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Ophthalmic Lasers Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Ophthalmic Lasers market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Ophthalmic Lasers market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Ophthalmic Lasers Market:

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Photo-coagulation Lasers

Photo-disruption Lasers

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

By Disease Type

Diabetic Retinopathy

Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty product type segment to account for highest market share by 2016 end

The Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 46.6% of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to hold the second highest market share of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in the global ophthalmic lasers market over the forecast period.

Glaucoma Surgery disease type segment estimated to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Glaucoma Surgery segment dominated the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2026. The Diabetic Retinopathy segment is anticipated to double in value by 2026 as compared to 2016.

Ophthalmic Clinics end user segment expected to be the most lucrative segment throughout the forecast period

The Ophthalmic Clinics segment was valued at US$ 188.6 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 197.1 Mn by 2016 end, with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.5%. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue

In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Western Europe is estimated to account for the second highest market share in the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2016. The APEJ ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Key market players are investing significantly in R&D initiatives to provide innovative ophthalmic solutions

Some key players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Ellex Medical PTY Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, ZEISS International, NIDEK CO. LTD., Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, and Quantel SA. Top market companies are focussing on developing new technologies to aid in seamless ophthalmic surgeries and are looking to penetrate new and emerging markets through strategic acquisitions. Lumenis Ltd. held the maximum market share of 14.5% in 2015 in the global ophthalmic lasers market owing to a wide range of well-established products. Ellex Medical PTY Ltd. held the second highest market share, accounting for approximately 14.4% of the global ophthalmic lasers market. IRIDEX Corporation held the third highest market share of 14.3% in 2015.

Scope of The Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report:

This research report for Ophthalmic Lasers Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Ophthalmic Lasers market. The Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Ophthalmic Lasers market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Ophthalmic Lasers market:

The Ophthalmic Lasers market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Ophthalmic Lasers market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Ophthalmic Lasers market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

