Opportunities for Bio-Plastic Carrier Bags Manufacturing in global Market
Growing concern regarding environmental protection by reducing the use of plastic bags has led to an increased adoption of bioplastic carrier bags. Bioplastic carrier bags serves as a valued alternative to fossil-based plastic carrier bags. Bioplastic carrier bags are manufactured partially or entirely from agricultural feedstock such as sugar cane, corn, potatoes, wheat and others through chemical and biotechnological processes. Use of renewable resources helps in saving up the scarce fossil resources. Bio-plastic carrier bags contain less carbon footprint as compared to conventional plastic bags. Bioplastic bags are available in various sizes, shapes, and thickness. Bio-plastic carrier bags are gaining widespread adoption across the globe because of its advantages over fossil-based plastic bags.
Bio-Plastic Carrier Bags Market: Market Dynamics
Currently, the bio-plastics carrier bags market is witnessing high demand across various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, retail, health and personal care as they come in a wide range of attractive designs and shapes. Increasing consumer demand for the eco-friendly plastic carrier bags has led the plastic manufacturers to shift from traditional plastic bags to bio-plastic carrier bags.
However, bioplastic carrier bags possess few restraints that can hamper the growth of the market. Produced from food crops that are genetically modified such as corn, bioplastics results in an interruption of the food supply. Corn plants contain a high amount of chemical pesticides that can be harmful while processing bioplastics. There is immense pressure on the crop production thereby impacting the food prices and agricultural process, due to the growth of bioplastic carrier bag manufacturing.
Bio-Plastics Carrier Bags Market: Market Players
Market players for bio-plastic carrier bags market include, ALPAGRO Plastics N.V, Novamont S.p.A, Bio Bag Americas, Inc., Biopak Pty Ltd., Thai Plastic Bags Industries Company Ltd., Polybags Ltd and others.
Leisure Boats Market Growth Analysis, Forecasts to 2027:Gulf Craft Inc., Ocean Boats
The Middle East leisure boats market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.
The rise in the popularity of several exciting and extreme destinations around the globe have significantly influenced the growth of leisure boats, and the trend is expected to persist in the coming years. The hastily increasing urban population and propelling buyer confidence in the yacht industry is yet another factor pushing the demand for leisure boats globally. Moreover, the Middle East is currently under the development stage of the market, and therefore all the government and other associated initiatives are expected to have a relatively higher influence on the leisure boats market. Some of the major events in this region include the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which has an objective to develop Dubai as a global destination and platform for overseas companies looking for sustainability and growth. The initiative is expected to promote an expansion of Dubai’s yacht and boats manufacturing activities to accomplish domestic demand.
Leading Vendors :
1. Gulf Craft Inc.
2. AL Shaali Marine
3. AL Hareb Marine
4. AL Fajer Marine LLC
5. Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C
6. Ribcraft Middle East
7. Ocean Boats
8. Al Suwaidi Marine
9. Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est
10. Instinct Marine
The leisure boats market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the leisure boats market has been bifurcated into new leisure boats and used leisure boats. Further, the applications of these leisure boats include in the sailboats, runabouts, jet boats, cabin cruiser, and watercraft. The analysis of the Middle East region is conducted by considering various countries including, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, and Qatar. In the past couple of years, the region has emerged as a foremost center for leisure boating and is a flourishing market for boats and yachts. This region is comprised of high net-worth individuals who have a relatively higher propensity to spend on leisure and luxury. Moreover, the Marine infrastructure expansion and development of tourism are probable to pave new opportunities in the leisure boat market.
The overall leisure boats market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the leisure boats market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the leisure boats market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Middle East region. Also, the primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the leisure boats market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
2. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. LEISURE BOATS MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1 OVERVIEW
3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Type
3.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Application
3.2.3 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Country
3.3 PEST ANALYSIS
3.3.1 Leisure Boats Market – Middle East PEST Analysis
4. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS
4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS
4.1.1 Government strategies for boosting maritime industry
4.1.2 Focus on development of tourism sector
4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
4.2.1 High maintenance cost and lack of repair and maintenance facilities
4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
4.3.1 High spending capability of the population and increasing waterfront projects
4.4 FUTURE TRENDS
4.4.1 Growth in adoption of hybrid leisure boat
4.4.2 Evolution of autonomous or self-driving boats
4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
5. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – MIDDLE EAST MARKET ANALYSIS
5.1 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET OVERVIEW
5.2 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027
5.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Breakdown by Key Countries
5.2.2.1 UAE Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn, Unit)
5.2.2.2 Kuwait Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.3 Qatar Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.4 Oman Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.5 Rest of Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
6. LEISURE BOATS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.2 LEISURE BOATS MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2027
6.3 NEW LEISURE BOATS
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 New Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
6.4 USED LEISURE BOATS
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Used Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
Sour Cream Dips Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Sour Cream Dips Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Sour Cream Dips Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Sour Cream Dips Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Sour Cream Dips Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Sour Cream Dips Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sour Cream Dips from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2017 – 2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sour Cream Dips Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Sour Cream Dips Market. This section includes definition of the product –Sour Cream Dips , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Sour Cream Dips . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Sour Cream Dips Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Sour Cream Dips . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Sour Cream Dips manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Sour Cream Dips Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Sour Cream Dips Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Sour Cream Dips Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Sour Cream Dips Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Sour Cream Dips Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Sour Cream Dips Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Sour Cream Dips business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Sour Cream Dips industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Sour Cream Dips industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Sour Cream Dips Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Sour Cream Dips Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Sour Cream Dips Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Sour Cream Dips market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Sour Cream Dips Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Sour Cream Dips Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Lemongrass Oil Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market during the assessment period 2016 – 2026.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Top six players of influenza vaccine manufacturers occupy more than 75% of the total influenza vaccine market. GSK’s seasonal influenza vaccine brands like Fluarix & Flulava were one of the leading players in the market in 2010. The key players in this market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CSL, MedImmune, Sanofi-Pasteur, Solvay, Sinovac Biotech and Hualun Biologicals. Some of the other market players are ID Biomedical Corp. of Quebec (distributed by GlaxoSmithKline), Seqirus, Protein Sciences, MedImmune, etc.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
-
Market segments and sub-segments
-
Market trends and dynamics
-
Supply and demand
-
Market size
-
Current trends/opportunities/challenges
-
Competitive landscape
-
Technological breakthroughs
-
Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
-
North America (U.S. and Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)
-
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a completequalitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
-
A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
-
Important changes in market dynamics
-
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
-
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
-
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
-
Market shares and strategies of key players
-
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
-
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
-
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Why Companies Trust FMI?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
