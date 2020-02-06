Opportunities in the Developed Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Trimethylolpropane Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Trimethylolpropane Market

Segmentation

The global trimethylolpropane market can be segmented on the basis of its application in various industries, which include the following:

Polymer and Plastic industry

Paints and coating industry

Textile industry

Cosmetics

Fuel and Lubricants

Electrical industry

The global trimethylolpropane market can be segmented on the basis of its applications as follows:

Alkyd Resins

Emulsifier

Plasticizers

Polyester resins

Polyurethane resins

Acrylates

Silicon products

Electric insulation coating

Surfactants

Epoxy products

Fuel additives

Lubricants

Global trimethylolpropane market can also be segmented on the basis of its usage as a raw material in the production of the following:

Trimethylolpropane Triacrylate (TMPTA)

Trimethylolpropane Methaacrylate (TMPTM)

Trimethylolpropane Triesters (TMPTE)

Trimethylolpropane Market: Regional outlook

The plastic and polymer industry in China & India as well as other Asia Pacific countries is growing. The growth of these industries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and African countries has also been steady. Hence, there is huge demand for trimethylolpropane in these regions because it is a building block for polymer and a key component in plasticizer production. As it is a useful component in the paints and coating industry, its demand will be increase in proportion with the growth of the construction industry and infrastructure development. As population and urbanization is increasing in countries such as China & India, the construction industry in China, India and other Asia Pacific countries along with countries in Latin America is also expected to grow. Regions such as North America, Europe and the Middle East are mainly focused on the development of infrastructure. Therefore, these regions are potential markets for trimethylolpropane.

Trimethylolpropane Market: Market Participants

Some of the global participants in market are:

Perstorp Holding AB

Lanxess

OXEA GmbH

Polioli Spa

Chang Chun Group

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Yihua Group Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

