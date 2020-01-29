Opportunities in the Developing Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Markets 2016 – 2024

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, TMR Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market – A brief by TMR

The business report on the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

competitive landscape, opportunities, and key trends of the present as well as the past years. Porter’s five forces model has been used to explain the competitive landscape of the market and study the feasibility of new projects. Detailed business profiles of some of the key vendors operating in the market are included, with thorough details regarding their recent activities, product portfolios, contact details, revenues, and other essential details.

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market: Overview

The global market for direct methanol fuel cells holds excellent promise of growth in the next few years. Volume-wise, the market is projected to reach 92,000 units by 2016. Growth in the market will be driven chiefly by the vast rise in the consumer base of portable electronics devices and the increasing demand for longer-lasting power supplies. Stringent environment sustenance-related regulations that require a reduction in emissions of harmful gases from manufacturing industries and automobiles are also expected to drive the global consumption of direct methanol fuel cell and increase the number of applications where these cells are used.

The report examines the market for direct methanol fuel cells across geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is presently the leading regional market, accounting for a share of 38% of the global market, trailed by North America, which commands a share of over 35% of the market.

Some of the key applications of direct methanol fuel cells examined in the report are across portable electronic devices, transport, and stationary applications such as power storage. In the next few years, transportation is expected to emerge as a key application sector of direct methanol fuel cells.

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market: Key Players

Some of the key vendors operating in the global direct methanol fuel cell market are Antig Technology Co. Ltd., Viaspace Inc., Neah Power Systems Inc., Cmr Fuel Cells Plc, Polyfuel Inc., Oorja Protonics Inc., Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Dupont Fuel Cell, Idatech Llc, Fujikura Ltd., Ultracell Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Mti Micro Fuel Cells Inc.

