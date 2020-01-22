Optical Brighteners Market – Global Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, By End Use, By Region.

Global Optical Brighteners Materials Market was valued US$ 744.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Optical Brighteners Market

Optical brighteners possess superior cleaning properties improves the appearance of paper and fabric by the whitening effect, counteract the yellowness of the fabric, enhance clothes appearance as it is cleaner, fabric softeners, bleaching additive, paper brighteners. Eye and face powders contain optical brightener microspheres that help in brightening dark areas of the skin. All these features offered by optical brighteners are driving the optical brighteners market.

Demand for a variety of skin and sun care applications has also raised the consumption of a variety of optical brighteners. Collapsing paper industry could have a negative influence on the overall development of the market since it has been studied to be a key consumer of optical brighteners. Paper traditionally used for maintaining records has been measurably decrease with the increasing usage of tablets, smartphones, computers, and other smart technologies.

By application, the detergents & soaps segment is leading the market followed by fabric and paper optical brightener market. There has been a significant rise in the consumption of detergents in 2018 by the global household sector, hence manufacturers are increasing brightener applications.

Based on end-user, Textiles & Apparel is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The textile industry is one of the well-known consumers of the optical brightener. Consumer products lead the overall market in 2018 and is expected to witness a significant rise in the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market for optical brighteners because of high demand from China and India, accounts for almost two-thirds of the global market’s at present. Europe and North America are the other important contributors to the market. Europe was the largest market for optical brighteners in 2018 but Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the period forecast. In Latin America, Middle East & Africa, increasing health awareness and disposal income among the people are propelling the optical brighteners market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Optical Brighteners Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Optical Brighteners Materials Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Optical Brighteners Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optical Brighteners Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Optical Brighteners Market:

Optical Brighteners Market, By Application:

• Paper

• Detergents & Soaps

• Fabrics

• Synthetics & Plastic

• Others

Optical Brighteners Market, By End user:

• Textiles & Apparel

• Paper and pulp industry

• Cosmetic Industry

• Others

Optical Brighteners Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Optical Brighteners Market:

• BASF SE

• Huntsman Corporation

• Archroma

• Keystone Aniline Corporation

• Clariant AG

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Eastman Chemical Company

• 3V Incorporation

• Teh Fong Min International Co., Ltd.

• Aron Universal Limited

• RPM International Inc.

• Deepak Nitrite Limited

• Keystone Inc.

• Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited

• Khyati Chemicals Private Limited

• Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

• Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Limited

• Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.

• Blankophor GmbH& Co. KG

• 3V Sigma

• Zhejiang Transfar Whyyon Chemical Co.

• Shaanxi Research Design Institute of Petroleum and Chemical Industry

• Zhejiang Hongda Chemicals Co. Ltd.

