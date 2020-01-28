Optical Fiber & Plastic Conduit Market Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. It is widely applicable in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables. The adoption of fiber optic cables has increased over metal wires to send signals with lesser signal loss. Increase in internet penetration is the primary growth factor of the global optical fiber market. In addition, plastic conduits are made mostly of PVC that provides advantages of lower costs of installation, lighter weight, non-conductive, resistance to ultraviolet rays and corrosion.

The choice between metal or plastic conduit is mainly influenced by site conditions, type of building, temperature of the location, and exposure to corrosive or damp conditions among others. Plastic conduits offer protection against moisture in comparison with steel conduits. Plastic conduits are being increasingly used for all types of installation work, both for commercial and domestic wirings in IT & telecom sector.

These flexible plastic conduits are made in all sizes from 16mm to 50 mm in external diameter. Thermal expansion of a plastic conduits is about six times that of steel. The installation of plastic flexible conduits is easier than that of rigid plastic conduit, as routing can be done without welding and cutting the conduits around obstructions, which affects its demand globally and assist in the market growth.

Factors such as widespread implementation of 5G, increasing adoption of fiber to the home connectivity, emergence of internet of things, and growing demand for highly secure and safe wiring systems are anticipated to be major drivers of the global optical fiber and plastic conduits market.

However, high installation cost and complications in installation of optical fiber and plastic conduits, growing demand for wireless communication system, and increasing prices of raw materials act as major drivers hampering the market growth globally. Furthermore, technological advancements in fiber optic cables and plastic conduits, rising investments in optical fiber cable network infrastructure, and emergence of cable in conduit system offers lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.

The global optical fiber and plastic conduit market is categorized based on mode, product type, connectivity, industry vertical, product, and region. Depending on mode, the market is bifurcated into single mode and Multimode.

By product type, it comprises glass optical fiber and plastic optical fiber. By connectivity, the market is analyzed across fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-business. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into telecom & IT, public sector, healthcare, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. The plastic conduit market in IT & telecom by product is studied across rigid conduits and flexible conduits. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the optical fiber market includes Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Emtelle, Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems, and Kuhkenah Network (K-Net). In addition, the key players profiled in the plastic conduit in IT & Telecom market includes Cantex Inc., Atkore International, Dura-Line, and Prime Conduit.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global optical fiber and plastic conduits market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL OPTICAL FIBER AND PLASTIC CONDUITS MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY MODE:

• Single Mode

• Multimode

BY PRODUCT TYPE:

• Glass Optical Fiber

• Plastic Optical Fiber

BY CONNECTIVITY:

• Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH)

• Fiber-to-the-Business (FTTB)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL:

• Telecom & IT

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utilities

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

PLASTIC CONDUIT MARKET IN IT AND TELECOM INDUSTRY, BY PRODUCT:

• Rigid Conduits

• Flexible Conduits

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Sweden

o Germany

o Spain

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

