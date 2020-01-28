MARKET REPORT
Oral Contraceptive Pills Market: Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth 2025
Swimwear Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2026
Market Scenario
Global Swimwear Market is expected to reach US$ 34.97 Billion by 2026 from US$ 18.4 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 7.4%.
Global Swimwear Market
Swimwear Market is segmented by fabric, distribution channel, end user, and region.
On the basis of fabric, Swimwear Market is classified by fabric, neoprene, cotton, polyester, and others. Polyester segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to its features as easily wash, high flexible, and quick drying.
In terms of distribution channel, Swimwear Market is fragmented by online and offline. Online segment is expected to hold largest share of market during for cast period due rise use of internet and increased trend of online shopping.
Based on end user, Swimwear Market is divided by women, man, and child. Women segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to women’s wants to look stylish at pool or beach and rise in trend of fashion.
Major driving factors for the market of Swimwear Market are rise in number of family and friends vacations along beach side, increasing demand from women for luxury swimwear, rise in number of swimming pools, increasing influence from social media, rising tourism, increase number of summer swimming trainings, rising expenditure on lifestyle, increasing influence of swimming, rise in fashion, increasing demand of relax dress codes for swimming, rising demand of swimming wear by women’s as those desire to look stylish at pool or beach, and rising awareness regarding health and at same time high cost raw materials and fluctuation in demand of design & heavy investment in R&D will hamper the market.
In terms of region, Swimwear Market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to rise in population, increased health & fitness consciousness, changing lifestyles & following western culture, and rise in GDP in this region.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Swimwear Market are American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.), Perry Ellis International Inc., NOZONE Clothing Limited, O’Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., Quiksilver, Inc., Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, Tefron, TYR Sport, and PVH Corp.
Scope of the Global Swimwear Market
Global Swimwear Market, by Fabric
• Neoprene
• Polyester
• Spandex
• Others
Global Swimwear Market, by Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global Swimwear Market, by End User
• Women
• Man
• Child
Global Swimwear Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Global Swimwear Market
• American Apparel, Inc.
• Arena Italia S.p.A
• Diana Sport
• Eveden Group
• Jantzen, Inc.
• La Perla Group
• Haddow Group Plc
• Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc.
• Swimwear Anywhere, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Dick’s Sporting Goods
• Gap Inc.
• Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.)
• Perry Ellis International Inc.
• NOZONE Clothing Limited
• O’Neill, Inc.
• PARAH S.p.A.
• Pentland Group plc.
• Speedo International Ltd.
• Quiksilver, Inc.
• Seafolly
• Seaspray Swimwear
• Tefron
• TYR Sport
• PVH Corp.
Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market size Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2026
Market Scenario
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) was valued US$ 5.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.
The global data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market based on product, application, technology, and region. In terms of product, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is classified into small data centres, medium data centres, and large data centres. Based on application, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is categorized into cloud storage, enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, data warehouse, file servers, application servers, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. According to technology, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is divided into line interactive, standby, and double conversion. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Rising adoption of cloud computing services and soaring need for uninterrupted power to ensure efficient operations in banks, financial institutions, and businesses are anticipated to propel the data centre uninterruptible power supply market. The rising adoption of modular data centre UPS systems is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Modular data centre UPS systems have lower capacity and cost much lesser and also enable additional modules to be installed based on capacity needs. However, the slow rate of technological advances acts as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Other challenges in data centre UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for the price, rising cost for raw material and skilled labor.
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
In terms of product, small data centres are expected to lead the market as they serve the requirements of SMBs. the small data centres segment accounted for more than half of the overall revenue in the data centre uninterruptible power supply market and is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising number of organizations that are planning to up-scale their equipment is estimated to fuel the demand for medium and large capacity UPS.
North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2017 and is poised to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to be at the forefront of the growth of the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., Eaton Corp., Toshiba Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Clary Corp., Belkin International Inc., Intellipower Inc., and Power Innovations International Inc., among others. Schneider Electric SA has acquired American Power Conversion Corporation and has become one of the largest publically traded companies in the United States.
Scope of the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Product
• Small Data Centers
• Medium Data Centers
• Large Data Centers
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Application
• Cloud storage
• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system
• Data warehouse
• File servers
• Application servers
• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Technology
• Line interactive
• Standby
• Double conversion
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
• Schneider Electric SA
• Emerson Network Power Inc.
• Eaton Corp.
• Toshiba Corp.
• General Electric Electrical Systems
• Clary Corp.
• Belkin International Inc.
• Intellipower Inc.
• Power Innovations International Inc.
Sports Equipment And Apparel Market size Register Substantial Expansion by 2026
Market Scenario
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is expected to reach US$ 777.2 Billion by 2026 from US$ 407.77 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 7.43%.
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by product type, sport, distribution channel, and region.
On the basis of product type, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is divided by equipment and apparel & shoes. Apparel & shoes is estimated to hold the largest share of market in the forecast period.
Based on the distribution channel, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is classified as a sports shop, department & discount stores, online, and others. Online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during for cast period due to rise use of internet and increased trend of online shopping.
In terms of sport, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by winter sport, football, tennis, running, fitness, other team sport, and others. Fitness segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to raising awareness & consciousness regarding health and fitness.
Major driving factors of the Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are raised awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing participation in sports by young generation, increasing fashion trend is great opportunities for the market, rising trend of sport, increasing sport popularity, and increase key manufacturers among globe and same time decline by young generation to participate in sport will hamper the market.
In terms of region, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to an increase in participation of youth in sport, rise in awareness regarding health, and increasing economy in this region.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc., Galaxy International LLC, Aqua Lung International, Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.), Burton Sportartikel GmbH, Dita International BV, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group), K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC), Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd., and Penalty (Cambuci S.A.).
Scope of the Report Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Product Type
• Equipment
• Apparel & shoes
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel
• Shop
• Department & Discount Stores
• Online
• Others
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Sport
• Winter Sport
• Football
• Tennis
• Running
• Fitness
• Other Team Sport
• Others
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players, Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
• Decathlon S.A.
• Nike, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Puma SE
• Under Armour Inc.
• Amer Sports Corporation
• ASICS Corporation
• Sports Direct International Plc.
• V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.
• Galaxy International LLC
• Aqua Lung International
• Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.)
• Burton Sportartikel GmbH
• Dita International BV
• Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh
• Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group)
• K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC)
• Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd.
• Penalty (Cambuci S.A.)
