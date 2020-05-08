Oral Contraceptive Pills to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028

The “Oral Contraceptive Pills Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Based on the product types, the global oral contraceptives market is segmented into combination pills, progestin only pills and others. Combination pills are further categorized into three segments including monophasic pills, triphasic pills and others. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period 2013 to 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 is analyzed for the various types of oral contraceptive pills.

Geographically, the oral contraceptive pills market has been differentiated into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). This section of the report provides with the market estimation in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of contraceptive pills market in these five regions from 2013 to 2023. Market revenue for oral contraceptive pills is also provided for geographies along with CAGR % for period 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

This report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the oral contraceptive pills market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Actavis, Inc., Bayers AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global oral contraceptive pills market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Types

Combination Monophasic Triphasic Others

Progestin Only

Others

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Category

Generic

Branded

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest pf APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



