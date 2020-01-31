Oral Health Ingredients Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019 – 2029

Oral Health Ingredients Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Oral Health Ingredients Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Oral Health Ingredients Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

After reading the Oral Health Ingredients Market report, readers can

Get hints about various collaborations, product launches, R&D activities and product launches of different Oral Health Ingredients Market players

Identify prominent regions holding significant share in the Oral Health Ingredients Market along with the key countries

Perform a comparative study between leading and emerging vendors in the Oral Health Ingredients Market

Evaluate market on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Oral Health Ingredients in various industries

The Oral Health Ingredients Market research addresses the following queries:

Why region remains the top consumer of Oral Health Ingredients in forecast period 2019 – 2029?

Which product type is most preferred by consumers?

How will the Oral Health Ingredients Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Oral Health Ingredients players using to get an edge over their rivals?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Oral Health Ingredients Market?

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Unilever SE – a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company and a leading brand in the oral health ingredients market – announced that it has signed an agreement with The Procter & Gamble Company – an American multi-national consumer goods corporation – to purchase its oral care brands – Fluocaril and Parogencyl. Oral care products from both the brands specialize in cavity protection and gum issues. With this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its position in the French and Spanish pharmacy channels.

Leading companies involved in the oral health ingredients market include BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, Spectrum Chemicals, MANE, DUpont, Biosecure Lab, and Orkila. Key brands that have been assessed in the study include Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever SE, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Oral Health Ingredients Market – Additional Insight

Green Dentistry Trends will Bolster Demand for Bio-based Oral Health Ingredients

Clean label movement has spread across the world to awaken consumers about the ingredients used in manufacturing of their favorite cosmetics or personal care products; the dental care industry is no exception. Consumers are becoming apprehensive about oral healthcare products with harmful chemical ingredients. In addition, increasing trust on natural or herbal products over chemical-based products is inducing consumer interest towards oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients.

Currently synthetic oral health ingredients are used widely in the dental care industry, attributing to the cost-efficiency and application versatility in dental care products with specific properties, such as texture, flavor, and color. Owing to their manufactural advantages, the sales of synthetic oral health ingredients were nearly 3x higher than the sales of bio-based oral health ingredients.

Nonetheless, consumers are despising chemical-based products for their negative impacts on health. Moreover, the green dentistry trend is emerging as an important catalyst in growing popularity of oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Dental healthcare professionals, including dentists and orthodontists, are recommending chemical-free oral care products. This is forcing manufacturers to adopt natural or bio-based oral health ingredients and adopt a clean label with a full ingredients list to boost sales.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global oral health ingredients market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This section explains the secondary and primary research approaches used to derive the oral health ingredients market growth prospects. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The information featured in the oral health ingredients market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the oral health ingredients market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of oral health ingredients industry.

Secondary research provides valuable data about the oral health ingredients market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to oral health ingredients. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the oral health ingredients market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the oral health ingredients market.

