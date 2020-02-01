Oral Health Ingredients Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2029

New Study about the Oral Health Ingredients Market by FMR

Fact.MR recently Published a Oral Health Ingredients Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Oral Health Ingredients Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Oral Health Ingredients , surge in development and research and more.

The aggressive outlook Section offers information related to the different firms working from the Oral Health Ingredients Market landscape that is current. Product portfolio, the market share, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of every organization is shared in the report.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Unilever SE – a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company and a leading brand in the oral health ingredients market – announced that it has signed an agreement with The Procter & Gamble Company – an American multi-national consumer goods corporation – to purchase its oral care brands – Fluocaril and Parogencyl. Oral care products from both the brands specialize in cavity protection and gum issues. With this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its position in the French and Spanish pharmacy channels.

Leading companies involved in the oral health ingredients market include BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, Spectrum Chemicals, MANE, DUpont, Biosecure Lab, and Orkila. Key brands that have been assessed in the study include Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever SE, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Oral Health Ingredients Market – Additional Insight

Green Dentistry Trends will Bolster Demand for Bio-based Oral Health Ingredients

Clean label movement has spread across the world to awaken consumers about the ingredients used in manufacturing of their favorite cosmetics or personal care products; the dental care industry is no exception. Consumers are becoming apprehensive about oral healthcare products with harmful chemical ingredients. In addition, increasing trust on natural or herbal products over chemical-based products is inducing consumer interest towards oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients.

Currently synthetic oral health ingredients are used widely in the dental care industry, attributing to the cost-efficiency and application versatility in dental care products with specific properties, such as texture, flavor, and color. Owing to their manufactural advantages, the sales of synthetic oral health ingredients were nearly 3x higher than the sales of bio-based oral health ingredients.

Nonetheless, consumers are despising chemical-based products for their negative impacts on health. Moreover, the green dentistry trend is emerging as an important catalyst in growing popularity of oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Dental healthcare professionals, including dentists and orthodontists, are recommending chemical-free oral care products. This is forcing manufacturers to adopt natural or bio-based oral health ingredients and adopt a clean label with a full ingredients list to boost sales.

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global oral health ingredients market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This section explains the secondary and primary research approaches used to derive the oral health ingredients market growth prospects. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The information featured in the oral health ingredients market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the oral health ingredients market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of oral health ingredients industry.

Secondary research provides valuable data about the oral health ingredients market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to oral health ingredients. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the oral health ingredients market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the oral health ingredients market.

