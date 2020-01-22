Organic Feed Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2026

Global Organic Feed market report

Market Segmentation:

Organic Feed market is segment on the basis of species, ingredients, distribution channel and region. On the basis of species the market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, horse and dogs, others. Among all the segments poultry accounts the maximum market share (approximately 47%), followed by swine with approximately 26%. On the basis of ingredient organic feed market is segmented into corn, wheat, barley, soybean, rapeseed and others. Among all the segments market share of corn is the highest which accounts for approximately for 76%, followed by wheat with 21% approx. On the basis of distribution channel organic feed market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets is anticipated to hold a relatively high share in the organic feed market. Online stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of organic feed market over the forecast period.

Organic Feed Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of organic feed is divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of organic feed. In North America market the countries like U.S. and Canada are generating the major revenue.

Organic Feed Market Drivers:

The rising economic growth in developing economies has been a key factor driving the growth of the global organic feed market in recent years. Availability of a wide variety of organic feed is resulting in increasing consumer base and this is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Growing trend towards vertical integration (contract farming) has been driving demand for organic feed across the globe. Investment on the research and development of the organic feed will probably be a major factor for the companies those who wants to increase the market share of the organic feed market. Companies should also meet the changing demands of the consumers. Expenditure on advertisement of organic feed product will also help the industries to create opportunities and increase its market share. The use of social media will further boost the growth of the industries offering organic feed. In order to expand product portfolio several companies have already entered into joint ventures to increase the production of organic feed products, these kind of steps are defiantly going to drive the market of organic feed in the forecast period.

Organic Feed Market Key Players:

Some of the 10 key players in organic feed market are Cargill Inc, New Hope Liuhe Co.,Ltd., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Wen’s Food Group, CPP China, BRF S.A. Tyson Foods, Inc. East Hope Group Co Ltd, Ja Zen-Noh Meat Foods Co.,Ltd., Jiangxi Shuangbaotai Industry Co., Ltd., ForFarmers N.V., Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd., Nutreco N.V., Guangdong Haid Group Co., Limited, C. P. Foods, Nonghyup Feed, Inc., Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co., Ltd., and Dachan Food (Asia) Limited among others.

