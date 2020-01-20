Organic Honey Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Product Type, By Sales Channel, By Geography And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Organic Honey market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Organic honey is made from bee farm that follows organic livestock standards. An organic honey producer uses no unnatural pesticides, bioengineered genes or other synthetic products for preparing or storing the honey. Organic bee yards are generally situated in isolated spots such as mountain valleys and others, which makes beekeepers to keep their bees away from the un-organic environment.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Since the world going crazy over organic food, anything which is organic is receiving remarkable attention across the globe. In the world where people are highly concerned about their health and lifestyle, the demand for organic items such as organic honey is strong across all regions. A rise in the number of bee yards that are producing organic honey and growing interest among remaining beekeepers are likely to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the organic honey market is driven by the growing use of honey in numerous industries such as food & beverage, personal care and other industries. Honey offers numerous health benefits and is being considered in many food & beverage products. Consumers with diabetes are consuming honey over regular sugar owing to low glycemic index (GI) level. Further, with remarkable Apart from this, a growing appreciation of organic honey among the population due to its multitudinous health values and benefits is believed to be a prime factor supplementing the growth of the global organic honey market. Further, growing retailing transformation and strong medical applications of honey such as improving skin complexion, curing acne and for eliminating dandruff due to its enhanced anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties are expected to fuel the growth of the organic honey market during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

However, there is always a question about the organic level of organic honey, since the organic honey may be pasteurized or heated to temperatures hot enough to kill the bacteria. This process, when done in accordance with USDA standards, has no effect on the organic state of the product. Apart from this, a weak standardization level with organic honey, the presence of alternatives and high cost are several other factors that may hinder the growth of the organic honey market in the coming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Organic Honey Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Clover Honey

– Manuka Honey

– Wildflower Honey

– Buckwheat Honey

– Others

By Application

– Food & Beverage Industry

– Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

– Cosmetic & Personal Care

By Sales Channel

– Supermarket

– Hypermarket

– Convenience Stores

– Online Stores

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– GloryBee

– DUTCH GOLD HONEY

– Nature Nate’s

– Rowse Honey

– Barkman Honey, LLC.

– Langnese Honig GmbH & Co. KG?

– Marshall’s Farm Natural Honey

– Madhava Natural Sweeteners

– Waiheke Honey Company Limited

– UTMT

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

