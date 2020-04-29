Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Organic Lamb Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Press Release

Organic lamb Market: Introduction:

Lamb, which are procured or obtained by raising sheep from organic farms, are grass fed and are fed no chemical or any kind of additives during its processing is called organic lamb. Organic lamb are available in two type i.e. raw lambs and processed lambs. There are many certifications associated with organic lamb products which supervise the quality of product time to time and it varies in different regions around the globe. Some of the certifications are Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association (IOFGA), U.S Department of agriculture (USDA), Australian Organic Standard, Australian Certified Organic (ACO), Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA).

Organic lamb Market: Segmentation:

Organic lamb Market can be segmented into Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of Product Type, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into raw lamb and processed lamb. The processed lamb can be further segmented into Carcasses, Forequarter, Rack, Loin, Breast, Leg Cut, Dried Lamb, Ground Lamb, Mixed Cuts and Lamb Mince.

On the basis of end users, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into Households, Food Industry, Food services (HORECA) and commercial. The food industry can be further sub segmented into Bakery, Snack, Soup, Ready-to-eat foods as well as animal food. Among these segments, food industry and households are anticipated to be the forefront users of organic lamb products.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31691

On the basis of distribution channel, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into direct and indirect segments. The indirect segment can be further sub segmented into Modern trade, Convenience store, Specialty store, E-Retailers, and others. Among these channels, volume sales for specialty store and modern trade are higher which could be attributed to easy accessibility for the consumers. Moreover, the consumers’ perception of obtaining fresh meat plays a critical role in gaining higher volume sales in such type of stores.

Organic lamb Market: Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography the Organic Lamb Market is segment into five different regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), there are several countries which produce lamb products in large scale. Those countries are: Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Mainland China, the former Sudan and Turkey. Hence for obvious reasons, Europe and Asia Pacific regions have higher share in the organic lamb market in terms of volume and value sales. Moreover, in countries like United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, there are many organic farms and ranches where sheep breeding is being carried out in large scale. Organic lamb market can seize the opportunity in MEA region because of the rising meat consumption rate that the region has been witnessing in the recent past.

Organic lamb Market:  Demand Driver:

The world food economy is being increasingly driven by the shift of diets and food consumption patterns towards livestock products. According to FAO, in developing countries consumption of meat products has been growing at 5-6 percent per annum. Changing lifestyle and rise in per capita income are the two main critical factors which help drive demand for these products. On the other hand developed countries like North America, United Kingdom, and Australia, the demand for lamb products has been accelerating y-o-y. Moreover, consumers are now being health conscious and value sales for organic products have always been in positive figures and growing at a faster rate y-o-y.  Hence rise in demand for meat and organic products will play a pivotal role in driving the demand for organic lamb products.

Organic lamb Market:  Key Player:

Some of the global key players in Organic lamb market are as follows: Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co. Pty Ltd, Irish Country Meats, Thomas Food International, Sunshine Coast Organic Meats, Good Earth Farms, LLC, Tulip Ltd, The Lamb Company North America, Niman Ranch, Strauss Brands Incorporated, Pitney Farm Shop, Mallow Farm & Cottage, Colin & Sally’s Organic Lamb & Beef, Hollyburton Pick’s Organic Farm, Elliott Agriculture Pty Ltd, Swillington Organic Farm Ltd and MÄRJAMAA LIHATÖÖSTUS OÜ.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Sarcopenia Treatment Market To Exceed US$ 3,302.0 Mn By 2026

Published

10 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

According to the latest market report published by the company titled ‘Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global sarcopenia treatment market is projected to reach US$ 3,302.0 Mn by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Dynamics

Sarcopenia is categorized by progressive and generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, with a risk of adverse outcomes such as poor quality of life, physical disability and death.

Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, after the age of 60 the muscle mass declines at an annual rate of 1.5% to 3.0% per year. The prevalence of sarcopenia among people aged 65 years and above is estimated to be 15%, whereas 50% among people aged 80 and above.

Increasing consumption of dietary and nutritional supplements due to health consciousness among the elderly population is expected to propel the demand for sarcopenia treatment.

The benefits of nutritional supplements to overcome vitamin deficiency is expected to boost the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. Most of the pharmaceutical and food-processing companies are investing in the development of new nutrition supplements in order to focus on the specific needs.

Likewise, increasing investments in nutraceutical development is the major factor expected to spur the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. The growth of the sarcopenia treatment market is primary driven by the increasing aging population.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global population of people aged 80 and above is expected to grow from 126.5 million to 446.6 million between 2015 and 2050.

Reduction of hormone secretion rate and increasing vitamin deficiency with aging are expected to create high demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

Economic factors such as the rise in consumer spending by the aging population and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the U.S. health care spending grew by 4.3% in 2016, reaching US$ 3.3 trillion or US$ 10,348 per person.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15694

However, the diagnosis rate of sarcopenia is very low as a large number of people ignore the symptoms of muscle loss. Moreover, low awareness regarding diagnostic and management methods of sarcopenia due to lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Moreover, unavailability of sarcopenia treatment drugs and the high cost of protein supplement are the other factors expected to restrain the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Forecast

The global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment type, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into protein supplement, vitamin D & calcium supplement, and vitamin B12 supplement.

The protein supplement segment is expected to represent a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hypermarket & supermarket. Among all the distribution channels, the retail pharmacies is expected to be the leading segment in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Sarcopenia Treatment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15694

The online pharmacies segment is expected to represent a high growth rate in the global sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing online purchasing and manufacturer’s inclination towards digital platforms for marketing and sale.

On the basis of region, the global sarcopenia treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This report assesses the trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the sarcopenia treatment in specific regions.

North America is expected to contribute a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period. The demand for sarcopenia treatment has increased in North America due to the increasing adoption of nutritional supplements, particularly by the elderly population due to increasing health consciousness. Europe is expected to account second large share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

The developed European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy, are expected to account high share in the Europe sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing sarcopenia prevalence associated with inactive lifestyle and obesity.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period due to increasing aging population in countries such as Japan.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15694

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laborites
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Bayer AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Amway
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Others
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Cushings Syndrome And Acromegaly Treatment Market Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 1,834.2 Mn By 2026

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market in its upcoming report titled “Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment is segmented based on drug type, distribution channels and regions. Based on the drug type, the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment is segmented into Cushing’s syndrome treatment and Acromegaly treatment.

The Cushing’s syndrome treatment is further sub segmented into Glucocorticoid Receptor Inhibitors, Somatostatin, Ketoconazole HRA, and other Off-label. The Acromegaly treatment is further sub segmented into Somatostatin, Glucocorticoid Receptor Inhibitors, and other Off-label. Based on the distribution channels, the global Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The Cushing’s syndrome treatment segment is expected to be the leading segment in the Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment market over the forecast period. The Cushing’s syndrome treatment segment is expected to witness a high growth at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24664

The Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment market is also segmented based on the distribution channels. The hospital pharmacies segment in the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market is expected to have a dominant share, while the retail pharmacies segment in the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % over the forecast period.

The growth of the global Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market is primarily driven by its growing prevalence coupled with the growing awareness and the rate of screening. The development of healthcare infrastructure around the world coupled with the governmental support towards orphan and rare diseases is also expected to drive the growth of the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market.

However, the high cost of drugs coupled with the lower screening rates in the developing world are factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. Government support in terms of orphan drug status and the financial and tax incentives have led to a high return on investment for the Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market.

In the U.S., incentives include a 7-year period of market exclusivity following product launch, regardless of patent life, a waiver on Food and Drug Administration fees, and 50% tax credit on clinical studies. In the EU, Regulation offers 10-year market exclusivity, with tax credits offered by individual EU markets. In 2012,

For Critical Insights On The Cushings Syndrome And Acromegaly Treatment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/24664

FDA Safety Innovation Act that has made rare disease drugs to progress through clinical trials activities. This has translated into driving the global sales of orphan drugs by 10% in a year between 2005-2011, and a 400 orphan drugs approvals in the U.S. and EU region.

This report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that proves substantially useful for manufacturers planning to enter the Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment market.

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly treatment, accounting for a high revenue share in 2017.

The U.S. Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment market is expected to account for a large share and to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 % over the forecast period, while Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%. Europe and Asia Pacific Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly treatment markets collectively are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.9 % and 10.5%, respectively. The market is expected to shift in favour of developing regions led by Asia Pacific nation of China owing to its fast developing economy and healthcare.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24664

Company Profiles

  • Novartis AG
  • Corcept Therapeutics
  • HRA Pharma
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Others.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market Worth Will Reach US$ 1,113.6 Mn According To Market Forecast By 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in its upcoming report titled “Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 5.0% over the next decade.

North America is anticipated to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. With an expected value share of around 40.0% in 2017, the North America digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is projected to reach US$ 416.9 Mn by the end of 2026.

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented based on product type, end users, and regions. Based on product type, the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented into dental digital intraoral sensors and consumables.

Dental digital intraoral sensors are expected to hold a significant share of more than 43.0% in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market due to growing adoption of devices amongst physicians. Intraoral sensors reduce the patient radiation dose.

The intraoral sensors are a more cost-effective alternative when compared with traditional dental x-ray systems and thus are expected to contribute to the large share in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24646

Based on the end user, the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Among all the end users, the dental clinics are expected to be the leading segment in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Technological advancements and innovations have brought about major changes in the healthcare industry in the last two decades. This had a tremendous influence in all the branches of dentistry. With the advancements, the necessity for more precise diagnostic tools especially imaging methods have become mandatory.

This has provided enormous growth opportunities for the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. The shift from traditional intra-oral X-rays towards advanced and digital imaging techniques such as digital intraoral sensors has contributed towards the growth of the global market.

Rising number of periodontal disease and tooth decay are leading to an increasing use of digital intraoral sensors and consumable devices across the globe. Digital imaging equipment is the current key advanced product in the medical devices industry as it has shown promising results with the complications associated with X-ray exposure.

For Critical Insights On The Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/24646

Thus, the growing incidence of oral problems with an increasing number of dental procedures is anticipated to drive the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

Mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions among manufacturers for research and development is expected to boost the growth of the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

However, the cost of dental care is continuously is on its rise over the last few decades and continues to rise at a rate of 5% annually. Technological changes have also expanded the scope of possibly improved treatment and diagnostics. This has majorly resulted in an upsurge in the cost of medical services reflecting in the high cost of medical devices.

The future evolution of technology and its impact on costs is uncertain. Moreover, new technologies may be developed in order to treat currently untreatable disorders, thus increasing the cost. Thus, rising cost of medical services and limited capacity and resources for primary health care facilities are major factors, which are expected to restrain the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24646

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Competition Structure

Company Profiles

  • Carestream Dental, LLC
  • Danaher Corporation 
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • FONA Dental
  • Suni Medical Imaging, Inc.
  • DÜRR DENTAL SE
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Acteon Group
  • Ray Medical
  • Others.
Continue Reading

Trending