Organic Rice Protein Market Share Size, Analysis Trends, Growth Demand, Export Value, Shipment
TMR Research delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Organic Rice Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.
Rise in the sports and athletic activities entail high nutritional food products, which has been fulfilled by organic rice protein market. Growing consciousness of the harmful effects of preservatives in food products has created a robust demand for organic rice protein. Consumers are making their way towards the adoption of organic rice protein over soy protein, owing to the allergies caused by the latter. This has encouraged the manufacturers of the organic rice protein market to upgrade the quality of their product, in order to intensify the rate of adoption.
With the consumers of developed countries following the trends of veganism, demand for dairy substitutes to extract their protein value has been on a perpetual rise. As a result, plant-based protein in the form of organic rice protein has been penetrating deeper to supply necessary nutrition to the consumers. Furthermore, ill health effects witnessed on the consumption of a gluten-rich diet has raised concerns pertaining to the health of the consumers, which has shifted their focus towards the proliferated adoption of organic rice protein. A cohort of the aforementioned drivers are anticipated to lend lucrativeness to the global organic rice protein market in the forthcoming years.
Organic Rice Protein Market – Novel Developments
High demand for organic rice protein has intensified the competition in the global organic rice protein market. Some of the key players in the organic rice protein market comprise of Axiom Foods, RiceBran Technologies, AIDP, Transparent Labs, Golden Grain Group Limited, Shaanxi, NewGen Direct Ltd, Hill Pharma, Inc., Shafi Gluco Chem, NutriBiotic, Bioway Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Nutrition Resource Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc., Z-Company, North Coast Naturals, Pure Food Company LLC, and Beneo, among others. Below are some of the key developments undertaken by the players of the organic rice protein market.
- Transparent Labs, a sports supplement manufacturing company, launched organic vegan rice and pea protein nutrition with 120 calories per 32.05 grams of scoop. This quantity contains 24 grams protein, 3 grams carbs, and 2 grams fat and is devoid of cholesterol and sodium. In addition to this, the product is developed with vanilla flavor to attract the attention of the consumers.
- Axiom Foods, Inc., has developed a method for the processing of organic brown rice protein, which will provide licensing opportunities to the manufacturers to develop products that contain Oryzatein.
- Players of the organic rice protein market have been entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions with their counterfeits in order to scale their businesses. In 2016, RiceBran Technologies, Inc., partnered with Narula Group of Companies with a view to expanding the company’s distribution channel worldwide except the U.K., Germany, and South East Asia.
Organic Rice Protein Market – Dynamics
Clean Eating Being the Top of the Mind Concern for the Consumer to Propel the Demand for Organic Rice Protein Market
With the increasing disposable income of the consumers, a notable shift is witnessed towards the nutritional diet in the food and beverage industry. Owing to this shift, healthy substitutes of protein from plants have been favored over the ones obtained from meat and dairy products. High consumption of bakery items, confectionery, energy drinks in parallel to the rising health consciousness is anticipated to underpin the growth of the global organic rice protein market.
In addition to this, surging demand for safe and quality products on the back of the allergies caused by dairy products, gluten and GMO intolerance may considerably influence the growing size of the organic rice protein market.
North America is Expected to Remain a Lucrative Region for the Growth of the Organic Rice Protein Market
Geriatric population and their health conditions have created a notable spur in the demand for nutritional product in this region. As a result, organic rice protein has been adopted at an impressive pace to stabilize the imbalance caused by nutritional deficiency. Furthermore, governance to animal welfare has been propagated in this region, which limits the opportunities to obtain animal-based food products. This has caused a robust demand for the plant-based products, which in turn is a strong propeller to the growth of the global organic rice protein market.
