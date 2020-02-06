Industry Analysis
Organic Tobacco Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2018-2025
Organic tobacco is cultivated without the use of additional chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides. The market for organic tobacco is governed by numerous regulations like the farmers have to obtain a certificate to get approved for the cultivation of organic tobacco. Moreover, the organically certified tobacco has limit on the amount of chemicals. The land for cultivation of organic tobacco has to be free from pesticides or other chemicals, 3 years prior production. After cultivation the tobacco leaves are cured using various process. Flue cured, air cured, sun cured and fire cured are covered in the scope of our research.
Global consumption of organic tobacco was pegged at 11,675 tonnes in 2018. The global organic tobacco market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The global organic tobacco market is anticipated to represent incremental opportunity of US$ XX Mn between 2018 and 2025. In terms of volume, the global organic tobacco market reached 12,320 tonnes by 2018 end and is anticipated to increase to 22,463 tonnes by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.
Increasing demand for organic products, rising health consciousness and high disposable income is driving revenue growth of the global organic tobacco market
Countries like U.S., Canada, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Germany and Japan have shown an increasing adaption for organic tobacco. Usually, organically-grown FCV tobacco used in cigarettes contains lesser harmful chemical such as tar, nicotine, carbon monoxide, etc. Many anti-tobacco activists have claimed that organic cigarettes help smokers quit the habit sooner, as compared to conventional cigarettes. As a result, many smokers are switching to organic cigarettes. Rising health consciousness has changed the taste and preference of smokers across the globe, which has made consumers move towards organic tobacco-based products over conventional ones. The demand for organic tobacco products is gaining traction in developed countries. High disposable income and increasing awareness with regard to organic tobacco-based products are expected to boost demand for organic tobacco.
Leading Market Players dominating the global organic tobacco market
Some of the leading players in the global organic tobacco market are: Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company (SFNTC), Hi Brasil Tobacco, Vape Organics, Mother Earth Tobacco, Bigarette and Co.
Roll your own tobacco segment of the global organic tobacco market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate
On the basis of application, the global organic tobacco market can be segmented into smoking and smokeless segment. The smoking segment is classified into cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, RYO and others (Bidis, Kreteks, pipe, water pipes etc.). The smokeless segment comprises of chewing tobacco, snuff and organic e -liquid for vapor and e- cigarettes. Smoking segment accounted for XX% volume share in 2018. The use of organic tobacco for RYO applications is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.
In the smokeless segment, there has been an increasing demand for organic e-liquids for vapor and e-cigarettes.
On the basis of type, the global organic tobacco market is segmented into flue cured, air cured, sun cured and fire cured segment. Flue cured accounted for XX% volume share in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Flue curing method is most popular in regions of North America and Europe.
North America is expected to remain dominant regional market over the forecast period
On the basis of geography, the global organic tobacco market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America organic tobacco market accounted for a value share of XX% in 2018 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Western Europe organic tobacco market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2025 while APEJ is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Japan organic tobacco market was valued at US$ XX Mn by 2016 end and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025.
Global Market
Recipe Apps Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2026)
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Recipe Apps Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2026) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Recipe Apps Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Recipe Apps market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Recipe Apps market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“Global Recipe Apps Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate” Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 119 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Recipe Apps market. It also includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks. The report extensively provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014-2026, by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by application, production by type in different regions.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Recipe Apps market. Leading players of the Recipe Apps Market profiled in the report include:
- Forks Over Knives
- BBC Good Food
- Tasty
- Oh She Glows
- BigOven
- Food Network in the Kitchen
- Yummly
- Allrecipes Dinner Spinner
- Cookpad
- Epicurious
- SideChef
- Weber Grills
- Kitchen Stories.
- Many more…
Product Type of Recipe Apps market such as: Free Download, Paid Download.
Applications of Recipe Apps market such as: IOS, Android.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Recipe Apps market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Recipe Apps growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- China
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- South America.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Recipe Apps industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
ENERGY
Small Hydropower Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2028
The average rate of growth of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Small Hydropower Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The global Small Hydropower Market is estimated to observe significant growth, owing to several factors affecting the demand for energy from various sectors that include residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, apart from growing population, rapid growth in industrial and residential sectors, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population, due to changes in climate conditions that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). International Energy Agency (IEA) has mentioned in its report that global demand for energy has risen by 4% (900 TWh).
Several sectors have witnessed high levels of energy consumption globally, with the industrial segment consuming the highest of about 8945 TWh in the year 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh of energy consumed in 2016. Moreover, International Energy Agency (IEA) had also mentioned in its report that in 2018, the average growth rate of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018. Additionally, CO2 emission levels arising from production of energy had recorded an increase of 1.7% reaching about 33 Gigatonnes. Many governments across the world have introduced stringent policies and regulations for reducing carbon emissions that is destroying the environment.
Nations such as China, India and United States are creating a huge demand for energy globally, with at least 70% of total energy demand coming from these nations. Moreover, the awareness on climate change has been increasing which is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies to prevent further environment degradation. In 2018, United States of America had recorded the highest demand for oil and gas across the world. High levels of power consumption was reported by China and United States of America which was about 5537 TWh and 3738 TWh of power consumed respectively in 2017. On the other hand, electricity contribution stood at 37.2% from non-OECD countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Small Hydropower Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Global Market
Global RAID Card Market Report 2020 -2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global RAID Card Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2026) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of RAID Card Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in RAID Card market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global RAID Card market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“Global RAID Card Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate” Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 116 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global RAID Card market. It also includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks. The report extensively provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014-2026, by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by application, production by type in different regions.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial RAID Card market. Leading players of the RAID Card Market profiled in the report include:
- Adaptec
- Areca
- LSl
- Intel
- 3Ware
- Lenovo
- Many more…
Product Type of RAID Card market such as: Nested RAID levels, Standard RAID levels.
Applications of RAID Card market such as: Personal Use, Enterprise Use, Other.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global RAID Card market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and RAID Card growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- China
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- South America.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the RAID Card industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
