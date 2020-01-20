Organic Tobacco Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2027

The global Organic Tobacco market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Organic Tobacco market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

the demand for organic cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products, which is further boosting the growth of the smoking segment of the global organic tobacco market.

Rising use of hookah and water pipes expected to fuel the growth of the smoking segment in the MEA region

The smoking segment is estimated to gain more than 100 BPS between 2016 and 2026 in Latin America and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Smoking is an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The roll-your-own tobacco sub-segment of the smoking segment is anticipated to grow 2.5x by the end of the projected period in Latin America. In Eastern Europe, the smoking segment is projected to hold 90% of the market share by the end of 2026, owing to the ban on chewing and snuff tobacco in Europe. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The segment also remains the most dominating segment in Western Europe in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period, due to increasing regulations on the consumption of smokeless form of tobacco. Roll-your-own tobacco is gaining popularity in the Western Europe organic tobacco market. Due to an increasing number of smokers in China, the smoking segment is predicted to be the most attractive segment holding a dominant share in the APEJ organic tobacco market. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Rising use of hookah and water pipes in the MEA region is likely to drive the growth of the smoking segment in the region. Smoking is also anticipated to emerge as an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to show its dominance over the forecast period in the MEA region. Consumption of tobacco across several smoking applications is primarily driving the growth of this segment in the MEA region.

