Orthokeratology Lens Market Size is Set to Register $1476.30 Million by 2023 | Top Key Manufacturers – Menicon, E&E Optics, Alpha Corp, Brighten Optix

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market 2019-2023. Key players in the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Orthokeratology Lens Market Overview:

The Global Orthokeratology Lens Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Orthokeratology Lens Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 17.04% from 414.51 Million USD in 2014 to 664.63 Million USD in 2017, market research analysts believe that in the next few years, Orthokeratology Lens Market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Orthokeratology Lens will reach 1476.30 Million USD.

According to the market research report, Orthokeratology (Ortho-k) is a process that uses specially designed contact lenses to temporarily reshape outline of the cornea to reduce myopia (nearsightedness). It is a non-surgical procedure, which offers advantage of reduced risk in comparison to refractive surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report analysis, the number of people suffering with eyesight problems is 153 Million, globally. It is very important to understand that refractive errors cannot be prevented but their early diagnosis and use of Orthokeratology lenses for a prolonged period can result in permanent correction. Ortho-K costs very less and the corneal reshaping are reversible, and therefore have been considered as a viable option for patients whose eye shapes are still changing.

The Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is segmented on the basis of Material Type, End-User and Region. Based on the Material Type, the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is sub-segmented into Boston Material, Paragon Material and others Material . On the basis of End-User, the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is classified into General Hospital, Eye Hospital and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, APAC is a potential market due to rising prevalence of refractive errors across all age groups and emergence of domestic players in manufacturing Orthokeratology lenses. These phenomena have created a competitive market environment which nourishes the APAC Orthokeratology Lens Market. Rising number of adolescents suffering with myopia, higher awareness and greater establishments of retail outlets providing eye care services drive the North America Orthokeratology Lens Market.

Latest Industry News:

Menicon (February 22, 2019) – Announcement of Launch of “Miru 1day UpSide” in the Overseas Market – Menicon Co., Ltd. today announced the official launch of silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lens “Miru 1day UpSide,” a version of “1DAY Menicon PremiO” sold overseas.

“Miru 1day UpSide” is a silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lens marketed in Japan under the name of “1DAY Menicon PremiO.” 1DAY Menicon PremiO is characterized by “SMART TOUCH” technology, in addition to our most advanced material, and has been widely used in Japan since its launch in December 2016.

UpSide means “looking up” This naming is intended to draw intuitive appeal to one of the characteristics and the best feature of the product, the SMART TOUCH package that “allows users to wear the lenses without touching the inner surface of the lens because the outer surface of the lens is placed upward (it is placed downward in the package of other products) when users open the package.” Our questionnaire survey has revealed that this SMART TOUCH, both the feature and the name, has been favorably accepted. Our goal is to have the product accepted in the global market for its feature that is expressed in the brand name.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Orthokeratology Lens Market: EUCLID, E&E Optics, Paragon, Alpha Corporation, Lucid Korea, Brighten Optix, Autek, Menicon, GP Specialists, Procornea and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Covidien Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Fujinon Ltd are some of the key vendors of Orthokeratology Lens across the world. These players across Orthokeratology Lens Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Orthokeratology Lens in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

