Orthopedic Surgical Robots MarketMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Published

1 hour ago

on

Press Release

loreMR, in its new research study, has published compelling insights into the orthopedic surgical robots market to assist market players in effective decision-making. The research report on orthopedic surgical robots market offers a comparison of the historical and forecast value and underlines the overall incremental opportunity in the orthopedic surgical robots market. The research study on the orthopedic surgical robots market evaluates all the key dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities, pervasive in the global orthopedic surgical robots market space. The research study on orthopedic surgical robots market also focuses on the untapped potential for the market players of orthopedic surgical robots to leverage and reap sizeable profits. The report on orthopedic surgical robots provides details of all the notable developments in the orthopedic surgical robots landscape for the readers to take useful inferences. The report on orthopedic surgical robots market commences with an executive summary, wherein a brief outlook and key takeaways of orthopedic surgical robots landscape have been explained in detail. The report also offers a comprehensive view of the macro- and micro-economic factors having in-depth impact on the growth of orthopedic surgical robots market. The regional analysis of orthopedic surgical robots market offered in the XploreMR research study is extremely comprehensive, wherein data across key countries have also been analyzed- North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa The XploreMR study offers a deep dive into the market segmentation, wherein the orthopedic surgical robots market is analyzed by product type, by application, and by end use. The segmentation included in the orthopedic surgical robots market report include- Product Type Application End Use Systems Partial Knee Replacement Hospitals Disposables Total Knee Replacement Ambulatory Surgical Centers MIS Fusion Specialty Clinics Other Indications Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market – Key Questions Answered The research study on orthopedic surgical robots market addresses some of the key questions that would act in the best interests of the readers. Some of the crucial questions answered in the report are- What is the overall incremental opportunity for the players of orthopedic surgical robots market during 2019–2029? What was the market value of orthopedic surgical robots market in 2018? What are the principal trends shaping the global orthopedic surgical robots market through 2029? Who are the leading players commanding a hefty chunk of the global market share over the forecast period? What are the various strategic moves by forerunners of the orthopedic surgical robots market? What are the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats for the top players in the orthopedic surgical robots market? The Research Methodology The orthopedic surgical robots market report has been meticulously prepared by banking on an exhaustive research methodology. The unit volume sale for each product type has been derived via its cross-sectional evaluation with its target indication type, and this process has been continuously performed for top 20 countries. A weighted average pricing has been determined for each product type across various geographies, which, in turn, forms the base for determining the global pricing.   In the primary phase of research methodology of orthopedic surgical robots market report, key stakeholders and industry experts have been contacted and interviewed to garner key insights. Nursing managers, orthopedic surgeons, sales representatives, C-level executives, marketing directors, and procuring managers were targeted and their inputs were collected and compiled in a meticulous way. In the secondary phase of research methodology of the orthopedic surgical robots market report, crucial insights from company websites, SEC filings, annual reports, quarterly reports, and research journals, were procured and included in the study. Some of the credible secondary sources referred to while compiling this study include American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Orthopaedic Association, Asia Pacific Arthroplasty Association, European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics, American Association for Surgery of Trauma, Australian Orthopaedic Association, British Orthopaedic Sports Trauma Association, and Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons, and Traumatology. Few of the key companies profiled in this report on orthopedic surgical robots market include- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Stryker Corporation Medtronic Plc. Zimmer Biomet Globus Medical, Inc. Smith & Nephew plc. Mazor Robotics Accuray Incorporated Wright Medical Group N.V. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Aortic Aneurysm Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2018 – 2028

Published

31 seconds ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Aortic Aneurysm Market (2019) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Aortic Aneurysm Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Aortic Aneurysm Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Aortic Aneurysm market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Aortic Aneurysm market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. 

Leading manufacturers of Aortic Aneurysm Market:

leading players in aortic aneurysm market owing to a significant number of abdominal aortic aneurysm cases, early technology adoption, high acceptance of cutting-edge technology enabled products, and a progressive market scenario for strategic collaborative agreements between key players. Tightening regulatory framework in the US is governing quality of new launches, ultimately favoring the growth of aortic aneurysm market, further complemented by the overall reimbursement scenario for surgical aortic aneurysm procedures. While the US Medicare Policy covers over 70% of the treatment costs, a contrary medical reimbursement scenario in developing countries is restricting penetration of aortic aneurysm treatment.

Taxonomy: Global Aortic Aneurysm Market

Based on type, the global aortic aneurysm market is categorized into –

  1. AAA (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms)
  2. TAA (Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm)

By the type of treatment, the global aortic aneurysm market is segmented into –

  1. EVAR (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair)
  2. OSR (Open Surgical Repair)

On the basis of type of product, the global aortic aneurysm market is classified into –

  1. Catheters
  2. Stent Grafts

End use-wise, the global aortic aneurysm market is segmented into –

  1. Clinics
  2. ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers)
  3. Hospitals

Scope of The Aortic Aneurysm Market Report:

This research report for Aortic Aneurysm Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Aortic Aneurysm market. The Aortic Aneurysm Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Aortic Aneurysm market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Aortic Aneurysm market: 

  • The Aortic Aneurysm market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.
  • Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.
  • The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.
  • The report profiles the companies operating within the Aortic Aneurysm market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.
  • The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Aortic Aneurysm market by presenting explicit details.
  • The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.
  • The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.
  • The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study. 

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Aortic Aneurysm Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Aortic Aneurysm

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions 

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis 

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis: 

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis 

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis 

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis 

At US$ 409 Mn Reached Dental Lasers Market With 4.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

The global demand for dental lasers is anticipated to grow moderately, in 2019, representing a growth rate of approximately 4.5 percent. As per a recently released in-depth analysis of the global dental lasers adoption by Persistence Market Research, the dental lasers market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 409 Mn—the market growth rate standing at 1.4X, through the assessment period of 2018-2026.

“The growing demand rate can safely be attributed to exploding laser application to treat dental diseases, including restorative removal and curing, caries prevention, dentinal hypersensitivity, cavity preparation, growth modulation, and other diagnostic purposes—all constituting hard tissue applications.

Dental lasers have also found increased adoption in soft tissue application comprising wound healing, photodynamic therapy for malignancies, removal of hyperplastic tissue, and photostimulation of herpetic lesion.

Apart from demonstrated procedure specificity, dental lasers have proved to be an effective tool owing to increased efficiency, comfortable dental treatment, more soft tissue control, and less bleeding”, explained a senior analyst of the company.

PMR foresees further growing dental lasers landscape—presently, at a high state of refinement considering substantial state of refinement. Moreover, laser-based photochemical reactions is expected to bring promising new results in dentistry applications, aimed at targeting cells, molecules, and pathogens.

Moreover, conservative soft tissue procedures using dental laser being covered under several insurance policies, is likely to drive dental lasers demand growth, the analyst further explains.

While diode lasers continue to remain a hit in dentistry, PMR also anticipates increasing prominence showcased by Nd:YAG Lasers, followed by Er:YAG—all falling under dental surgical lasers segment. Analysis of the global dental lasers market, projects dominance by dental surgical lasers, holding a whopping 80 percent of the total market share.

Soft tissue procedures carried out using diode lasers, through 2026, is projected to generate a revenue of approximately US$ 196 Mn, globally, considering its effectiveness in treating periodontal diseases.

Moreover, labial frenectomy conducted using diode laser is known to significantly reduce suturing during intervention and bleeding. Further, resulting in substantially lesser intervention time, less post-operative pain and discomfort—translating into faster operative wound healing.

Varying wavelength of diode lasers result in different levels of water absorption and efficacy of diode lasers is highly dependent on clinically managing and evaluating the biocompatibility and sterility of the char along with biocompatibility of the glass”, further explains the analyst. Er:YAG Lasers, a substitute for acid etching of enamel, and CO2 Lasers have showed significant success rate in dental procedures, versus Nd:YAG Lasers, which is contraindicated as it causes temperature build-up around the implants, resulting in melting of implant surface, in spite of its excellent sterilization characteristics.

Since, comfortable and minimally invasive procedures are the are an important goal of dental lasers, Er:YAG lasers have the ability to provide conservative restorative treatments, in hard tissue application, placing it in a fast moving growth pedestal, according to the study.

A highly consolidated dental laser landscapeis controlled by top three key players, including Biolase, Inc, Dentsply Sirona, and AMD Lasers—holding an approximate market share of 87 percent. Biolase, Inc, is the unrivaled player in the dental lasers market, with nearly 53 percent market share.

On the other hand, Dentsply Sirona and AMD Lasers, collectively hold dominance over 34 percent market share. High market consolidation is characterized by high technological intensity and proprietary technology, as per the report. The companies are focusing on technologically advanced new products to strengthen the product portfolio and solidify their market position, with a key focus on the emerging markets of Asia Pacific.

Moreover, regional expansions, strategic collaboration, and mergers and acquisitions will also remain core forward market strategies. Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Healthdent Technologies International, perfectly complementing Dentsply Sirona’s endodontics and restorative portfolio. The company, in 2018, expanded in North America, Shanghai, Italy, Austria, and Germany, further broadening its regional reach.

Market Restrainers

Apart from such technological innovations, PMR anticipates that easy availability of alternative products such as, anesthetics, dental probes, dental drills, and scalpels coupled lack of technical expertise in handling dental lasers could significantly impede the dental lasers market growth.

Company Profiles

  • Biolase, Inc
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • AMD LASERS
  • A.R.C. Laser
  • Convergent Dental
  • IPG Photonics Corporation
  • Elexxion AG
  • Laserstar Technology
  • J. MORITA CORP.
  • Fotona d.o.o.
  • Den-Mat Holdings LLC
  • Others
At US$ 643.3 Mn Reached Electrophysiology Ablation Market With 9.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Lying in the high growth-low revenue quadrant, the global electrophysiology ablation market is anticipated to expand at a stellar annual growth rate of 9.1 percent, standing at a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion by 2019 end, as per a recent market analysis by Persistence Market Research. The growing demand for electrophysiology (EP) is attributed to the advancing EP technologies with new ablation tools to improve atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments.

Moreover, implantable rhythm management devices for less invasive procedures combines with miniaturized diagnostic monitoring systems are also pumping revenue into the global electrophysiology ablation market.

In addition, electrophysiology ablation being the first line of treatment for arrhythmias, considered superior to antiarrhythmic drugs, is anticipated to be a key factor contributing to the electrophysiology ablation procedures.

Strategy Analysis through Competition Tracking

In a largely consolidated electrophysiology ablation market, key players with global recognition contribute approximately 88 percent revenue share to the global electrophysiology ablation market, with the top four players including Biosense Webster, Abbott Laboratories, MEDTRONIC PLC, and Boston Scientific Corporation contributing nearly US$ 1.1 Billion, collectively.

As per a senior research analyst, “Abbott Laboratories is expected to focus on diversification and globalization strategies by leveraging its core products. Biosense Webster Inc., on the other hand, is likely to focus on footprint expansion in emerging markets. Other leading companies including Boston Scientific Corporation and MEDTRONIC PLC are projected to focus on strategic collaborations with other key players and enhance product presence in other regions, respectively”.

Apart from the aforementioned strategies, the top four players have made advancements in heart rhythm therapy and ablation catheter, while also sustaining premium segment leadership, thereby further generating higher revenue share for electrophysiology ablation market.

Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific
  • Biosense Webster (Johnson&Johnson)
  • MEDTRONIC PLC
  • CathRx Ltd
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG.
  • Japan Lifeline Co
  • ATRICURE, INC.
  • Auris Health
  • Others.

Rehospitalization after Ablation Catheter Could Pose Challenges

Considered as the most superior treatment form for patients with drug refractory scar-associated ventricular tachycardia (VT), ablation catheter is also known to result in patients developing comorbidities such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and pulmonary disease, specifically in patients with myocardial infarction-associated VT. Increased risks and complications associated with ablation catheter, translate into frequent hospital admissions and higher cumulative hospital costs.

  • As per PMR analysis, in terms of product type, ablation catheter segment is projected to account for nearly 48.0% revenue share of the global electrophysiology ablation market, majorly attributable to the increasing demand for them in hospitals and community set ups combined with efficient product developments, wherein newer treatments for AF use ablation catheter focusing on specific areas of the heart to yield better outcomes.

However, several innovations and research have emerged around new mapping systems, allowing cardiologists, to view the source of atrial fibrillation. For instance, the Fixed Chaotic Sinning Approach, Atrial Fibrillation Driver Ablation, and 3-D Imaging for Ablation are some promising innovations, anticipated to determine the future of ablation catheter for AF. In the future, one could also expect robotic-driven advanced mapping and magnetic systems in the form of Stereotaxis for curing arrhythmia, amongst other novel innovations”, explained the analyst.

Opportunity Analysis: Multiple Use of Conventional Catheters

Although, the electrophysiology ablation market is dominated by the top four leading players, emerging companies are projected to develop revolutionary products, thereby broadening the application scope. For instance, CathRx’s ground-breaking range of electrophysiology catheters called Khelix, is stated to be the first ‘reposable’ diagnostic and therapeutic catheters for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias—allowing it to be used for 20 times in general practice of electrophysiology.

