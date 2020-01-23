Oryzenin Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Oryzenin market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Oryzenin market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Oryzenin market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Oryzenin market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2210&source=atm

Global Oryzenin market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Oryzenin market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Oryzenin market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Drivers and Restraints

As the incidence of gluten sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal diseases increases, the global demand for oryzenin is expected to increase. Findings of research studies reveal that in Europe, higher incidence of celiac disease occurs in Italy, Sweden, and Ireland. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, rice flour makes for an excellent gluten-free alternative to wheat flour for people suffering from celiac disease. The paramount health consciousness among the global population pertaining to dietary source and gluten content has also been propelling demand for oryzenin. Moreover, greater demand for organic rice protein from athletics and in the sports industry can accelerate market expansion.

The switch from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, extensive R&D activities, growing acknowledgement of the benefits conferred by natural food ingredients, increasing demand for brown rice, and the rising popularity of vegan diets have been driving the global market for oryzenin.

Global Oryzenin Market: Market Potential

The global oryzenin market is characterized by a number of product launches, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance in March 2017, RiceBran Technologies announced its strategic collaboration with Alothon Group, LLC.

Product approvals are also being granted by regulatory agencies. For instance, in July 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the premier GRAS classification for rice protein to Axiom Foods. The new organic brown rice protein ingredient, Oryzatein, introduced by this firm promises widespread adoption. Prior to the approval, it underwent numerous studies to compare the maintenance ability and muscle-building properties of animal-based protein as against that of plant-based rice protein. The results of this study are a historical landmark in the field. Surprisingly, rice protein exhibits no lower muscle-building properties and maintenance ability than animal-based protein.

Moreover, the encouragement of healthier, eco- friendly plant-based food is being promoted by several entities. For instance, General Mills invested in initiatives such as those by Beyond Meat, a pioneering producer of plant-based meat products in October 2016.

Global Oryzenin Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global oryzenin market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to exhibit great demand over the forecast period, thanks to the growing demand originating from the sports and athletics segment. The European countries are likely to register increasing growth on account of the rising number of people suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Asia Pacific also holds significant opportunities, thanks to the rising health awareness among individuals. The increasing incidence of celiac and non-celiac gluten intolerance has also been responsible for the growth of the oryzenin market in the region.

Global Oryzenin Market: Competitive Analysis

RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Green Labs LLC, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group plc, Golden Grain Group Limited, and Ribius, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global oryzenin market.

Report available at a discounted price exclusively!!! Offer ends today!!!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2210&source=atm

The Oryzenin market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Oryzenin market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Oryzenin market? Which market players currently dominate the global Oryzenin market? What is the consumption trend of the Oryzenin in region?

The Oryzenin market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Oryzenin in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Oryzenin market.

Scrutinized data of the Oryzenin on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Oryzenin market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Oryzenin market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2210&source=atm

Research Methodology of Oryzenin Market Report

The global Oryzenin market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Oryzenin market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Oryzenin market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.