Global OTC Braces and Supports Market: Overview

The devices designed to guard and for the support & strengthening of muscles, joints, neck, hip, wrist, fingers, etc. are known as orthopedic braces. The orthopedic braces & support are used for limb and joint movement controlling and additionally for structural deformity rectification. The key application of orthopedic support & braces is to provide postoperative care, prevention, treatment, and osteoarthritis care for reducing pain caused by strain, sprain, and musculoskeletal disorder. The rising shift toward sports activities, health concern is the key factor responsible for knee or shoulder dislocation during the activity, which leads to rising demand for orthopedic braces and support in the market.

Global OTC Braces and Supports Market Forecast and Trends

The OTC braces and supports market anticipated reaching significant growth, with a considerable CAGR of 5.3%. Factors such as rising prevalence rate of orthopedics disorders, feasible availability via. E-commerce in the market, increasing accident rate, increasing sports injuries, rising preventive care awareness in the market are contributing to rising demand for orthopedic support and braces in the global market during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The increasing rate of obese and geriatric population with the high risk concern of osteoarthritis and knee-related condition coupled with medical advantage associated with orthopedic braces and support such as reduced rotation of knee, minimum chances of injury while motion and lateral support expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and support market during the forecast period of 2019-2025 with significant CAGR.

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

The rising rate of sports injuries, ligament injuries, and other associated surgeries expected to increase the demand for orthopedic braces and support for postoperative & preventive care in the global market in the upcoming years with a significant growth rate.

Promotion and Branding Initiatives Undertaken By leading Manufacturers

The rising promotional platform availability, social networking, etc. helps the manufacturer to promote advantages and uniqueness linked with orthopedic braces in the lucrative form to attract the public. Increasing reimbursement coverage is also considered as the factor allowing patients to shift towards advanced products in the upcoming years.

The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global OTC braces and supports market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the global OTC braces and supports market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global OTC braces and supports market based on the product type, application and end user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global OTC braces and supports market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Knee Braces & Supports

Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis

Functional Knee Braces for Ligament Injuries

Post-operational Knee Braces

Knee Support Braces

Foot and Ankle Braces & Support

Hinged Braces

Soft Braces

Upper Extremity Braces & Support

Wrist & Hand Supports

Shoulder Supports

Neck Braces and Support

Elbow Braces and Support

