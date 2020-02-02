OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market -Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2017 to 2022

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Growth Projection

The new report on the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2022. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for a new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Additional Insights

Pharmacies to Account for Over One-fourth Share of Market Revenue

Based on OTC channel, pharmacies will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for more than 27% revenue share in 2017 and expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. However, the segment may lose a few fraction of its share by 2022-end, due to rapid penetration of new OTC channels such as modern trade and online store.

By function, use of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to be robust for maintaining general well-being of the body. Global market revenue from sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for general well-being is likely to represent the highest share throughout the forecast period.

Report Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

