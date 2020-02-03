Global Market
Outboard Engines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2019 and 2029
Persistence Market Research released a new market study on the outboard engines market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029. The report studies the global outboard engines market and offers a deep analysis for the next ten years. The report on the global outboard engines market contains vital macroeconomic and forecast factors that are estimated to impact the growth of the global outboard engines market. The report on the outboard engines market also discusses restraints that are affecting the global market, drivers that are fueling the market growth, along with potential opportunities and latest trends in the market across the value chain and supply chain. As per the key insights of the research, the global outboard engines market is estimated a substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing marine tourism, advanced features of outboard engines, and relatively low costs.
The global outboard engines market generated a revenue to the tune of approximately US$ 3.5 Bn in 2014, which is expected to reach approximately US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2019. The outboard engines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of nearly US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2029.
Outboard Engines Market: Segment-wise Analysis
On the basis of power, the global outboard engines market is segmented into less than 30 HP, 30HP to 100 HP, and above 100 HP. The high horsepower category outboard engines are in high demand owing to the increasing demand for heavier boats. The increasing sales of lengthy boats is expected to drive the demand for heavy outboard engines in the coming years. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on introducing high power engines. Although, high power engines are gaining significant traction in the market in terms of volume share, low and mid-sized engines account for relatively high demand.
By technology type, the global market is segmented into five segments such as two stroke carbureted, two stroke electronic fuel injections, two stroke direct injection systems, four stroke carbureted, and four stroke electronic fuel injections. The four stroke electronic fuel injection segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to its high demand for being noiseless and vibration free. Furthermore, the four stroke carbureted segment is expected to be the second most opportunistic segment in the global market.
By start type, the global outboard engines market is categorized into electric start type and manual start type. However, the manual start type segment is significantly lower in cost, electric start type outboard engines are more popular in demand. The electric start type segment is estimated to account for nearly 75% of the total market throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of the boat type, the global outboard engines market is segmented into three segments such as fishing vessels, recreational vessels, and special purpose boats. From the global perspective, the fishing vessels segment is estimated to dominate the market accounting for above 40% share. The growing marine tourism is anticipated to propel the demand for recreational vessels. This, in turn, is estimated to project substantial opportunities in the global outboard engines market.
By region, the global outboard engines market study was conducted in seven regions such as North America, Caribbean, East Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The market is mainly prevalent in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The U.S. is the prominent independent market for outboard engines, while Japan is a prominent exporter of outboard engines but lags behind in terms of domestic sales.
The global outboard engines market is a highly consolidated one and prominent players are holding more than 80% of shares in the global market in 2018. Presence of these players are medium to high across the globe. There are very limited number of small and medium-sized outboard engine manufacturers and holds minor share in the overall market.
Companies covered in Outboard Engines Market Report
Company Profiles
- DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Brunswick Corporation
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- BRP Inc.
- Tohatsu Corporation
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- LEHR, LLC
- Kräutler Elektromaschinen Gmbh
- Volvo Penta
- Yongkang Longxiao Industry
- Parsun Power Machine Co., Ltd
Legal Practice Management Software Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025
Global Legal Practice Management Software Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Legal Practice Management software market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. These are mainly utilized by law practices to accomplish case and customer records, vital files, schedules along with appointments, deadlines, billing & accounting, and more. These solutions have many benefits for both the large scale and small scale organizations and could also be utilized to encounter compliance requirements such as with the electronic filing processes of legal courts along with document retention policies considering the global scenario. The legal practice management software market is mainly driven owing to introduction of mobile legal practice management applications, escalating penetration of smartphones Rising environment concerns by law firms and emergence of legal process outsourcing considering the global scenario.
The leading market players mainly include-
Motorola Solutions
Axon
Nuance Communication
Cybertech
Numerica Corporation
Cody Systems
Diverse Computing
DFLABS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
By Application:
Law Firms & Attorneys
Courts
Other Users
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Legal Practise Management Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Cloud Endpoint Protection Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region
Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services. Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support. Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global cloud endpoint protection market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of cloud endpoint protection services, rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market are driving the growth of North America cloud endpoint protection market
The leading market players mainly include-
Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Antivirus
Anti-Spyware
Firewall
Endpoint Device Control
Anti-Phishing
Endpoint Application Control
Others
By Service type:
Managed Services
Training, Consulting and Integration
Maintenance and Support
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Education
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Government and Defense
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Global Cement tile Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025
Global Cement tile by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all very important data to frame strategic business judgments and recommend strategic growth plans. The Global Cement tile Research Report offers a wide-ranging insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
“Global Cement tile Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 99 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
Cement tiles are primarily used for floor coverings. Cement tiles are handmade, decorative and colorful, also used for as wall tilling. Cement tiles are a convenient tiling solution for every room. It can be used in all rooms of the house as well as bathrooms. Cement tiles make every room attractive. Cement tiles can be placed in every room, inside or out.
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cement tile manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Cement tile industry.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cement tile as well as some small players
- Lafarge
- Flandre
- Ultra Tile
- Foreterra
- Tilcor
- Many more…
The information for each competitor includes: Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share.
On the basis of product type, primarily split into: Product Type I, Product Type II, Product Type III.
On the basis on the end users/applications, including such as: Application I, Application II, Application III.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa)
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.
