Outstanding Growth of Dental CBCT Market is estimated to reach $1150 Million by 2022 | Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), Carestream

The Global Dental CBCT Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Dental CBCT Market size by value and volume.

Global Dental CBCT Market Overview:

The Global Dental CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Dental CBCT market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.59% from 574 Million $ in 2014 to 735 Million $ in 2017, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Dental CBCT market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Dental CBCT will reach 1150 Million $.

The prominent key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, wide range of applications of CBCT systems in dental practice and upsurge in number of patients suffering from dental disease. Moreover, expanding application of CBCT systems in other medical fields such as breast imaging further boosts the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and image related issues such as lack of clarity are expected to impede the market growth.

As per the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market in 2016, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is due to the rising incidence of dental disorders, increasing expenditure on dental services, high prevalence of ENT disorders, growing number of orthopedic disorders & sports injuries, rising awareness of CBCT systems through conferences and symposia, and presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Growing awareness of dental healthcare, growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, partnerships/collaborations among key players, growing medical tourism for dental services, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes in emerging Asian economies are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Key Players:

1 Danaher

2 Planmeca Group

3 Sirona

4 New Tom(Cefla)

5 Carestream

6 VATECH

7 J. Morita

8 ASAHI

9 Villa

10 Yoshida and More………………..

Latest Industry News:

Danaher (October 21, 2019) – Danaher Reaches Agreement to Sell Certain Businesses to Sartorius Ag as part of the GE Biopharma Acquisition Regulatory Process – Danaher Corporation today announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its label-free biomolecular characterization, chromatography hardware and resins, and microcarriers and particle validation standards businesses to Sartorius AG for approximately $750 million. The combined revenue of the businesses, which are part of Danaher’s Life Sciences segment, was approximately $140 million in 2018.

Danaher entered into the agreement to sell these businesses as a step towards obtaining regulatory approval for its pending acquisition of the GE Biopharma business, and the closing of the Sartorius AG agreement is conditioned upon Danaher’s closing its acquisition of the GE Biopharma business. Danaher’s acquisition of the GE Biopharma business, the proposed regulatory remedies (the package of businesses being sold), the approval of Sartorius as the buyer in such remedies, and Sartorius’ acquisition described above all remain subject to approvals from various regulatory authorities.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Dental CBCT Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Dental CBCT Market Report 2019

1 Dental CBCT Product Definition

2 Global Dental CBCT Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Dental CBCT Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Dental CBCT Business Revenue

2.3 Global Dental CBCT Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.1 Danaher Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.2 Planmeca Group Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.3 Sirona Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.4 New Tom(Cefla) Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.5 Carestream Dental CBCT Business Introduction

3.6 VATECH Dental CBCT Business Introduction

