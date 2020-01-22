Outstanding Growth of Firewall as a Service Market is Estimated to reach US$ 1700.0 Million by the end of 2024 – Cisco Systems, Forcepoint, Fortinet

The global market size is estimated to grow from USD 560.0 Million in 2019 to USD 1700.0 Million by 2024. This report provides in depth study of “Firewall as a Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Firewall as a Service Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Firewall as a Service Market Report 2019. The Global Firewall as a Service Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Firewall as a Service industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Firewall as a Service market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.125551229295 from 310.0 million $ in 2014 to 560.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Firewall as a Service market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Firewall as a Service will reach 1700.0 million $.

The Major factors driving the growth of Firewall as a Service is driven by various factors, such as the increasing need to fortify the enterprise network against unauthorized and unprecedented strikes, centralized policy management and simplified installation of firewalls for distributed enterprise networks, elimination of the upfront investment cost, rapid upgradation of and alteration to firewall protocols, proliferation of Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), and seamless scalability and reduced operational cost.

The Global Firewall as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Firewall as a Service Market is sub segmented into Traffic Monitoring And Control, Compliance And Audit Management, Reporting And Log Management, Automation And Orchestration, Security Management. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Firewall as a Service Market is sub segmented into Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Education, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Firewall as a Service market during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for this region are the increasing need to prevent cyber threats, growing adoption of cloud services, better security compliant offerings by vendors, and need for enhanced control and visibility mechanisms.

Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions. The report also deals with market share by participants for the overall market and describes the competitive strategies adopted by these players. Market segmentation is also done on the basis of applications. Leading players of the industry have also been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. A few top players in the industry are Barracuda Networks, Cato Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Watchguard, Zscaler.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 What will the market size be in 2024?

2 What are the key factors driving the Global Key Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Global Key Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 Firewall as a Service Definition

2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Firewall as a Service Business Introduction

4 Global Firewall as a Service Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Firewall as a Service Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Firewall as a Service Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Firewall as a Service Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Firewall as a Service Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Firewall as a Service Segmentation Type

