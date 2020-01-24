Outstanding Growth of Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach 53220 Million $ by 2024 | Echostar, Antrix, Astro Digital, Capella Space, Digitalglobe, Eutelsat, Globalstar

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Small Satellite Services Market 2019-2024. Key players in the Global Small Satellite Services Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Small Satellite Services Market Overview:

The Global Small Satellite Services Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Small Satellite Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.153387075623 from 7290.0 million $ in 2014 to 14880.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Small Satellite Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Small Satellite Services will reach 53220.0 million $.

The Global Small Satellite Services Market is segmented on the basis of Platform, Vertical, Application and Region. Based on platform, the Mini-Satellite segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for services, such as remote sensing, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunications, and other academic services globally.

On the basis of Vertical, the Commercial segment is projected to lead the Small Satellite Services Market during the forecast period. Small satellites have computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in making decisions about the time the particular data is required to be sent.

Regional analysis, North America is estimated to lead the Small Satellite Services Market in 2017. Increasing interest in small satellites due to their low cost, advanced mechanics, and ease of assembly and launch has led to a rise in venture capital-backed funding for small satellites in the region and is thus leading to the increasing scope for satellite services. The small satellite services market in the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Antrix, Astro Digital, Capella Space, Digitalglobe, Eutelsat, Echostar, Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium Communication, Iceye, Kvh Industries, Mallon Technology, Remote Sensing Solutions, Singapore Telecommunications, Satellite Imaging, Satellogic, The Sanborn Map Company, Telesat, Viasat and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Business News:

EchoStar (November 12, 2019) – EchoStar Mobile Launches the Hughes 4500 S-band Terminal at European Utility Week – EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and a mobile satellite operator providing connectivity across Europe, the North Sea and the Mediterranean through an integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced the launch of the new Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to provide reliable connectivity over satellite networks for mobile, land and maritime network applications.

The Hughes 4500 features an omni-directional antenna and is designed for mobile and fixed operations. The Hughes 4500 is the first S-band terminal in the market featuring low power consumption, ultra-light weight, and a simple installation process. These factors make the terminal extremely well suited for mobile operations and long-term fixed deployments in remote, power-challenged locations and in extreme weather environments. It ensures always-on network connectivity and will automatically restore connectivity in the event of an interruption.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Small Satellite Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

