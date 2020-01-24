Outstanding Scope of Cleaning Services Market is Estimated to Grow Incredible CAGR till 2024 | Sodexo, ABM Industries, ChemDry, Red Coats

The Global Cleaning Services Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Cleaning Services Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Cleaning Services Market 2020-2024.

Global Cleaning Services Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Cleaning Services Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2024. The Global Cleaning Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2024.

The significant factors driving the growth of the Global Cleaning Services Market are increasing number of dual income households; increased disposable income and rise in construction activities. However, intense competition among small and established players, to expand their market presence, is a major challenge for leading market players. Rapid growth in number of working women and investment in real estate is expected to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of Cleaning Services Market.

The Global Cleaning Services Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Cleaning Services market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Cleaning Services Market is sub-segmented into Commercial cleaning services, Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Kit Cleaning, Dusting and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Cleaning Services Market is classified into Commercial, Residential and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Cleaning Services Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Cleaning Services Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Business News:

Sodexo (June 17, 2019) – Sodexo India works to reduce food waste, feeds hungry – In a joint effort to minimize food waste and eradicate hunger and malnutrition, Sodexo, the world leader in Quality of Life services, along with Stop Hunger has joined hands with Feeding India, an NGO which collects, checks, transports and donates food to people in need. In a symbolic inaugural ceremony, senior leaders from both organizations kicked off the first surplus food donation program at Sodexo India’s leading corporate site in Hyderabad, serving over 14,000 meals per day. The initiative is aligned with the company’s Better Tomorrow 2025 commitment, focusing on sustainability and making lives better for individuals, communities and the environment.

The 8-month pilot project entails Sodexo’s expert guidance on food handling, storage and transportation in addition to offering access to the surplus food generated on site, which Feeding India will then redistribute among the underserved in the nearby communities. Based on the success of the pilot, the program will be introduced at other client locations, in different cities, in due course of time.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Cleaning Services Market: ABM Industries, The Service Master Company, CleanNet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark, Sodexo, Jani-King, Stanley Steemer International, ChemDry, Pritchard Industries, BONUS Building Care, Red Coats, UGL Unicco Services, Vanguard, Jan-Pro International and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Cleaning Services Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). ABM Industries, The Service Master Company, CleanNet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark, Sodexo, Jani-King, Stanley Steemer International, ChemDry, Pritchard Industries, BONUS Building Care, Red Coats, UGL Unicco Services, Vanguard, Jan-Pro International are some of the key vendors of Cleaning Services across the world. These players across Cleaning Services Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Cleaning Services Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Cleaning Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

