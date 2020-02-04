Over the Horizon Radar Market 2020 Demand will Increase in Upcoming Years | ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries

The Over the Horizon Radar market to Over the Horizon Radar sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Over the Horizon Radar market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Over-the-horizon (OTH) radar can detect targets at very long ranges, typically hundreds to thousands of kilometers, beyond the radar horizon, which is the distance limit for ordinary radar over the horizon radar. Theses radars find use in military and commercial applications such as weather monitoring and air traffic control. The rising security and safety concerns across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the over the horizon radar market in the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales SA

The over the horizon radar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand form the military sector as well as commercial sectors. Moreover, the deployment of developed tactical systems in defense is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, the development of 3D radar systems is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the over the horizon radar market during the forecast period.

The global over the horizon radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, and platform. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tracking and fire control radar, surveillance and airborne early warning radar, multi-function radar, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as antenna, receiver, transmitter, and others. The market on the basis of the platform is classified as air, naval, and land.

