Packaged Bakery Products Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2030
The Packaged Bakery Products market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Packaged Bakery Products market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Packaged Bakery Products market are elaborated thoroughly in the Packaged Bakery Products market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Packaged Bakery Products market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anchor Packaging
Intertape Polymer Group
Berry Plastics
FUJI Seal International
Dupont
Dow
Bemis
AEP Industries
Sigma
Linpac Senior Holdings
Bonset America
Groupo Barbier
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Product Type
Stretch
Shrink
Resin
by Materials Type
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Polypropylene
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Paper & Textile
Objectives of the Packaged Bakery Products Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Packaged Bakery Products market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Packaged Bakery Products market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Packaged Bakery Products market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Packaged Bakery Products market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Packaged Bakery Products market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Packaged Bakery Products market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Packaged Bakery Products market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Packaged Bakery Products market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Packaged Bakery Products market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the Packaged Bakery Products market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Packaged Bakery Products market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Packaged Bakery Products market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Packaged Bakery Products in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Packaged Bakery Products market.
- Identify the Packaged Bakery Products market impact on various industries.
Lithium Batteries Market size Expand with Significant CAGR during 2023
The global market for lithium batteries should grow from $22.7 billion in 2018 to $47.4 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2018-2023.
Scope of Report:
This report begins with a discussion of primary and secondary lithium battery technologies and markets.
Lithium markets and technology are analyzed associated with the following product categories –
– Portable products
– Computing, smartphones, tablets.
– Others.
– Wearables (Non-Medical Related/Portable) – Consumer segment only.
Medical products
– Implantable.
– Not implantable.
– Wearables (Medical Related) – Consumer segment only.
Stationary applications
– Computer memory preservation.
– Uninterruptible power supplies.
– Load leveling and alternative energy storage.
– Residential energy storage.
Military/aerospace
– Primary batteries.
– Secondary batteries.
– Developmental.
Automotive and motive power
– Industrial electric vehicles (traction).
– Plug-ins and hybrid vehicle motive power (EVs, HEVs and BEVs).
– Automotive security.
– Fleet operations (primarily electric buses).
The report focuses on these areas associated with battery materials:
Electrode materials and active elements
– Aluminum.
– Cobalt compounds.
– Conductive polymers.
– Copper compounds.
– Electrolytic manganese dioxide.
– Halogens.
– Fullerenes.
– Inorganic carbon.
– Lithium metal and compounds.
– Nickel metal and compounds.
– Rare earth compounds.
– Sulfur compounds.
– Vanadium compounds.
Lithium battery electrolytes.
– Battery separators.
Market segments are defined, leading global companies are identified, and the markets analyzed (including a five-year market projection). Additional chapters provide projection breakdowns by end-use sector, application and region. Chapter 8 provides a broad overview of patent activity and developments, while Chapter 9 provides an overview of market segmentation, a concise overview of key driving factors influencing markets, and additional forecasts associated with individual products.
Lithium battery companies are identified and profiled. Each profile includes points of contact and a discussion of structure, description and activity. These profiles are found in Chapter 10.
Report Includes:
– 87 data tables and 66 additional tables
– A detailed overview and an industry analysis of the lithium batteries in terms of markets and materials
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Characterization and quantification of market potential for lithium batteries by major types of batteries, technologies, regions, applications and end-users
– Details pertaining to continuing evolution of electrification of transportation, the increasing use of energy storage systems both institutionally (electric utilities) and within the household (residential) sector, and the impact of innovations in wearable technologies on this market
– Profiles of major market players within the industry, including SAFT, A123 Systems, BASF Battery Materials, Sony Energy Devices Corp., Toshiba and 3M
Summary
The global lithium battery market should be valued at $REDACTED billion at the wholesale level in 2018, upfrom $REDACTED billion in 2017. The global market is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years,and a significant contribution to this growth will come from both the transportation (primarily electricvehicles) and consumer sectors (primarily mature industries such as computing and smartphones). Total global market value in 2023 based on the forecast horizon is expected to top $REDACTED billion, equating to a REDACTED% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.
The market for nonrechargeable (primary) lithium batteries will be valued at $REDACTED billion in 2018, with the global market projected to grow to slightly less than $REDACTED billion by 2023. While a few product segments are expected to register small declines from their 2018 base, growth is expected to continue in established battery segments such as medical, military, auto security and computer memory preservation.
Several new segments are assessed in the current edition of this report, which explains some of the large increases over the previously released estimate for 2015 of $REDACTED billion. These additional segments include: wearable products, encompassing six categories: smartwatches; smart eyewear; smart clothing; other infotainment devices (including Bluetooth headsets and head-up displays); andtwo categories within the medical product segment – fitness trackers and medical devices. Two other segments added to this edition are residential energy storage (driven by PV solar/battery applications), and electric buses – a segment driven primarily by China and expected to grow rapidly and command a
fair share of manufacturer revenue.
These additional segments explain in part the large difference in total (primary and secondary) global market value between the previously released report ($REDACTED billion, 2015) and this current edition ($REDACTED billion, 2017). Assuming similarity in the assessed segments between the two versions, this difference of $REDACTED billion is reduced to $REDACTED billion. A significant portion of that growth is attributable to the increase in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) over the past few years, as numerous automobile manufacturers have committed to releasing new EV models. For example, as of 2014 there were a handful of EV models encompassing sales of a few hundred thousand units. As of the end of 2017, this number had increased to roughly REDACTED million and encompassed more than 150 models worldwide.
The rechargeable (secondary) lithium battery market stood at $REDACTED billion in 2018, up from $REDACTED billion in 2017, and is projected to grow to $REDACTED billion in 2023, representing a CAGR of REDACTED% over that forecast horizon. While growth in EVs had been characterized as disappointing in the previous version ofthis report, that sentiment seems to have been replaced by a more bullish attitude towards EV growth, to the point of provoking investor discussions and speculation of this growth impacting raw material supplies. While well-established segment categories such as portable product batteries will continue to hold a substantial share of market value, the transportation sector is expected to dominate growth insecondary lithium batteries – particularly in Asia, where regulatory regimes focused on emissions andrestrictions on internal combustion engines have combined to drive growth. An additional segmentcontributing to growth is the continued pace of energy storage development to su pport increased use ofrenewable energy.
Solar Energy Market Progresses for Huge Profits during 2023
The global market for solar power technologies should grow from $143.3 billion in 2018 to $286.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The report is a compilation of the existing BCC Research’s reports in Solar energy market. The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for solar technologies by geography, technology and application. Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second generation and third generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth. The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2017, which is being considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity. The report also provides the value in $ millions corresponds to the volume presented in this report.
The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies like PV and CSP.
Report Includes:
– 39 data tables and 38 additional tables
– Industry analysis of the solar energy technologies
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Detailed study of market driving forces, opportunities, restraints and other critical technological and regulatory updates that influence the current and future market dynamics
– Regional dynamics of the solar energy market covering North America, Europe, APAC and other emerging economies from the rest of the world
– Brief outlining of alternative solar photovoltaic technologies industry and its structure, and companies associated with providing these technologies
– Examination of the competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key global players
– Comprehensive profiles of market leading companies within the energy sector, including General Electric Company, Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, St. Gobain and Parker Hannifin Inc.
Summary
The solar technologies comprise a broad industry that is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity and flexibility. The industry operates with a fairly high level of tolerance for experimentation and risk-taking which has, in the long term, resulted in overall growth and wider acceptance of the legitimacy of the industry. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced thin-film products (second-generation) to experimental technologies (third-generation) that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.
At their core, solar technologies are renewable energy technologies that in some way harness the power of the sun to create energy, mostly in the form of electric power, while leveraging new research and manufacturing techniques to produce cells and modules of materials other than crystalline silicon. In the context of this report, this energy generation has been limited to electric energy generation using solar PV and Thermal products.
Solar PV electric generation is typically thought of in the context of generating electricity for use in residential, commercial or industrial grid-tied or off-grid applications, and this will continue to remain a major application for alternative solar technologies into the foreseeable future. However, solar PV technologies are also employed for novel applications such as integration with portable products to extend battery life through charging with solar cells (electronics integrated photovoltaics, or EIPV), automotive applications, remote sensing and power, unmanned systems, and integration with buildings (building- integrated photovoltaics, or BIPV) through production of windows or roofing structures with built-in PV modules.
On the other hand, the Solar thermal (ST) technologies are products and power installations that capture, concentrate and/or absorb sunlight to provide thermal energy to a process or system. Solar thermal technologies are segmented into two major categories, solar heat (SH) and concentrated solar power (CSP).
The first category, SH, includes all technologies used for residential, commercial and industrial ST installations that do not concentrate sunlight and provide low-grade heat to various heating systems. The following solar thermal technologies are included in the scope of this report under the SH category: unglazed solar collectors, flat-plate solar collectors, evacuated-tube solar collectors, integral collector storage, glazed solar air collectors and transpired solar air collectors. Because all SH installations must include a component that collects solar radiation, solar thermal collectors and absorbers provide excellent indicators of the market performance and penetration of SH systems.
Able to provide thermal energy for steam generation and other high-temperature concentrating solar power processes, CSP technologies have benefitted from a substantial increase in public and private sector interest for renewable energy technologies. CSP technologies considered in this report include parabolic trough solar collectors, power tower solar collectors, parabolic dish solar collectors and Fresnel reflector solar collectors. These four ST technologies utilize specific designs to concentrate sunlight onto a receiver to raise heat transfer fluids (HTFs) or working fluids to temperatures well more than 212°F and are used primarily at power generation facilities and sparingly within the industrial or utility heating sector. The parabolic trough system is the most used and commercially mature technology. The others are mostly used for centralized on-grid electricity and distributed generation.
Paints And Coatings Market size Witness Exponential Growth by 2023
The global market for paints and coatings should grow from $150.5 billion in 2018 to $191.9 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of paints and coatings. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like paints and coatings technology and paints and coatings end-use.
The technology segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief details. Detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided. The end-use chapter include detailed overview of end-use and their applications like architectural and decorative coating, and industrial coating. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for paints and coatings and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2016, considering base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 12 data tables and 20 additional tables
– An overview of the global market for paints & coatings and discussion of their application areas
– Brief introduction to concepts, importance and history of paints and coatings industry
– Detailed description of solvent-borne coatings, types and their comparison with alternate coating technologies
– Complete understanding of high-performance ceramic coatings and anti-corrosion coatings and evaluation of their applications
– Information on the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the paints & coatings market
– Insights of government regulations including European Union Regulations and U.S. regulations and broad overview of pollution prevention opportunities in coating operations
– Profiles of the major players and discussion of their products including 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, Inc. and Kelly-Moore Paints
Summary
The market for coatings and paints includes liquid-based and powder-based paints, varnishes and related products used in the architectural and decorative, industrial and specialty product segments. Interior and exterior paints, primers, sealers and varnishes used in homes and buildings are part of the architectural and decorative segment. Products that are factory-applied to manufactured goods as part of the production process form part of the industrial products segment. Aerosol paints, marine paints, high-performance maintenance coatings and automotive refinishing paints form the specialty products segment. Market value is calculated according to end-user prices. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average exchange rates.
There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from the developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to the developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from the developed countries in addition to the demand from the developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coatings market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coatings industry. In most regions of the world, the coatings industry is mature, and the growth of the coatings industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.
The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications and this has boosted the total market in various regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.
The following summary table and figure illustrate the global market for various technologies involved in the manufacture of paints and coatings. Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technologies segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with an everincreasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.
Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, basically because of their environmentally friendly properties. This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology.
