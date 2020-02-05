Packaging Additives Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Packaging Additives Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Packaging Additives market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Packaging Additives market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Packaging Additives across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Detailed profiles of companies of global packaging additives market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key manufacturers and suppliers operating in packaging additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., ALTANA Group, Arkema, BASF SE, ColorMatrix Group, Flint Group, Henkel, Huber Group, Lubrizol Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Sun Chemical Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, and Evonik.

Key Segments

By substrate, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboards

Others (Glass)

By product, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Antimicrobial Agents

Antifog Agents

Antistatic Agents

Clarifying Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

UV Stabilizers

By packaging, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

