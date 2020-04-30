MARKET REPORT
Pain Management Therapeutics Market Business Strategies and Huge Demand by 2025
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Snapshot
Pain is invariably around whenever a body is suffering from diseases, which can be of multiple types including fibromyalgia, stomach ulcer, osteoarthritis, chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer. Even during and after the therapy, pain constitutes a major part of the procedure that the subject has to bear but with technological advancements, it has become possible to considerably reduce the suffering and manage the pain via a variety of physiological mechanism, targeting the nociceptors for example. As the investments on robust infrastructure escalates across various emerging and developed countries, and awareness regarding the availability of alternatives increase, the demand in the global pain management therapeutics market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
Currently, the developed regions of North America and Europe serve the maximum demand in the pain management therapeutics market, although highly populated emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to turn into a profitable market towards the end of the forecast period.
In the current scenario, the global pain management therapeutics market is highly competitive, with the leading players constantly striving to come up with new products that are more efficient and hence gives them an edge over their competitors. In the current scenario, Purdue Pharma LP and Pfizer lead the market with nearly half the global shares, although the likes of Depomed Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc gaining ground. There is a strong presence of conventional medicines for pain management, which will keep the competitive landscape saturated throughout the forecast period. In the near future, a number of medium and small generic drugs manufacturers are expected to have a foray into pain management therapeutics market too, which will further intensity the tussle for the pole position.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Overview
Pain management therapeutics comprise various methods to ease varied degrees of pain among patients and improve their quality of life. Pharmaceutical therapeutics are usually the first line of treatment for pain management and if this does not work, patients opt for other methods such as pain managing devices, physiotherapy, and chiropractic therapy.
Pain management therapeutics can be categorized into antidepressants, anticonvulsants, opioids, anesthetics, antimigraine agents, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), and non-narcotic analgesics. Various drugs are used for the management of different kinds of pain, such as fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain, chronic back pain, post-operative pain, migraine, and cancer-related pain. A common trend that has been observed among patients is the consumption of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs rather than prescription drugs.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Trends
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer has been single-handedly driving the demand for pain management therapeutics and the number of people suffering from this kind of pain has been surging at a substantial rate. In addition to this, a massive geriatric population susceptible to arthritis, nerve damage, neuropathy, and joint pain is also boosting the market for pain management therapeutics. Supplementing market growth are favorable regulatory scenarios in many developed countries around the world.
However, as more and more patients opt for generic pain management drugs, the branded segment has been suffering a major setback. Moreover, the patent expiries of a number of blockbuster drugs will have a significant impact on the overall market for pain management therapeutics.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Market Potential
Despite the fact that leading brands are nearing a point of saturation, the pain management therapeutics market possesses strong potential for growth, particularly for smaller players. For instance, looking to expand its footprint in the global market as well as strengthen its U.S. pharmaceutical unit, Ireland-based Endo International plc acquired Auxilium Pharmaceuticals in 2015. The company also launched the BELBUCA Bucccal Film in 2016, which is used for the management of chronic pain.
Purdue Pharma, headquartered in Connecticut, U.S., ventured into a patent agreement with Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Egalet Corporation in 2016 for the development and sales of opioid pain management medicines.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global market for pain management therapeutics comprises North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe hold the largest share in the overall market and are slated to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period. The rising consumption of advanced pain management drugs and the availability of well-established and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the North America and Europe pain management therapeutics market. Asia Pacific is an immensely lucrative region and a number of players are looking to expand their operations in the many emerging countries in the region. This can be attributed to strong economic growth in nations such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan, rising investments in the healthcare industry in these countries, and the increasing affordability of the population.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis
There are a host of generic as well as branded drug manufacturers in the global pain management therapeutics market. These include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Depomed, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc. Although companies producing branded pain management therapeutics have a strong foothold in the market, the market is actually dominated by generic drug manufacturers, giving small- and medium-scale players immense scope for growth.
Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter Market 2019 Qualitative Analysis: EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler
A new market report titled Global Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024, developed and published by Magnifier Research gives a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market situation and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The report will offer significant estimates for the period between 2019 and 2024. The industrial chain supporting the market is analyzed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the manufacturing chain, efficiency in utilization of the available capacity of production, and industry policies that affect the market. In this report, researchers have further added a complete analysis of Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter market’s latest upgrades, current market pilots, censorious trends, standardization, challenges, and technical domain.
What’s more in this report, the industry growth factors and marketing channels, market share analysis of top companies, a long-term and short-term strategy adopted by Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter players, and SWOT analysis of the companies are explained in detail. The conclusion part of the report encompasses opinions of the industrial experts. The manufacturers’ data added in this report includes revenue, interview record, shipment, company profiles, annual revenue, demand, sales margin, growth aspects, price, gross profit, and business distribution.
Key manufacturers of the global market by CAGR analysis: EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Aerospace Power, Punch Powertrain, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Hongyu.,
The major regions which contribute to the development of market mainly cover Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter market in various regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Additional Information Provided In This Report:
The report delivers key statistics on the market status of the top market players and then highlights opportunities, chanceful, and risk analysis. Opportunities are given for new competitors as well as other established players for tremendous growth in the global market. It serves detailed market segmentation by connection type, lighting source, end-user, and geography.
Furthermore, the next section embraces consumption analysis, major downstream customers’ analysis, industry chain analysis, raw material and suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost structure, and manufacturing plants distribution analysis. Next section covers the segmentation, most prominent market, maximum revenue, manufacture analysis, market share, market size, market forecast trends, market sales, production, supply, demand, and so on.
Benefits of Continuously Variable Transmission Torque Converter Market Report:
- The report offers an in-depth evaluation of market driving factors and growth limitations.
- The report portrays individual market revenue of key territories in each region.
- A comprehensive analysis of recent research, as well as technological developments in the market, are included in this report.
- Top players of the market and their commercial growth in recent years are conferred in the report.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.
Mycotoxin Testing Market Analysis Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies by Forecast 2025
Mycotoxin Testing Market: Snapshot
As per the Food and Agriculture Organization, around 25% of the food produced worldwide contains mycotoxins, which is not seen by the eye and is toxic. Mycotoxins can cause infection in both human beings and animals and thus, there arises a need mycotoxin testing. Mycotoxins, made of fungi, colonize the grains and can come in various types. There are over 400 different categories of mycotoxins. With the population expansion across the globe, the demand for food is increasing vigorously, making it mandatory to drive mycotoxin testing.
However, food safety is not the only reason driving the global mycotoxin testing market. This mycotoxin testing market is also driven by the moist atmosphere which results in the production of mycotoxins in dairy products, cookies, meat and poultry products, bread, herbs, cereals, and beverages such as beer and wine. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness pertaining to the presence of mycotoxins in various food products is creating a heightened demand for mycotoxin testing. With technological advancements, there have been tests that efficiently and quickly identify the existence of mycotoxins, which is encouraging the growth of this market.
The global mycotoxin testing market is challenged by the lack of infrastructure facilities and food controller systems. The shortage of mycotoxin testing equipment is also a problem. It is the developing nations, which face most of these issues. Thus, a lack of adequate infrastructure and equipment in developing nations is restraining the global mycotoxin testing market to fully bloom, as it should. However, with improvement in the economy of developing nations and advancements in technology, the impact of this restraint will reduce. Governments in these countries are implementing various regulations regarding food safety, which will help improve the condition of the mycotoxin testing market in the developing nations.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Overview
Mycotoxin refers to secondary metabolites of molds, which contaminate crop plant and fruits. Mycotoxin are toxic to humans and animals alike, and may lead to several health issues. With the rising population, the need for food safety is escalating and more than 100 countries have established regulations for testing mycotoxins in food and feed before they reach the end users. Concurrently, the global mycotoxin testing market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
This report on global mycotoxin testing market is an all-inclusive in-depth analysis of all the factors that are expected to influence the demand over the new few years. One of the key feature of the report is the section on company profiles wherein several prominent vendors have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, geographical outreach, and product portfolio. The global mycotoxin testing market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, food and feed tested, and geography. By type, the market can be divided into Aflatoxins, Fusarium toxins, Ochratoxins, Patulin, and others including alternaria, Citrinin, Ergot Alkaloids, sterigmatocystin, and cyclopiazonic acid. By technology, the market can be segmented into LC-MC/GC-MS- based, immunoassay-based/ELISA, HPCL-based, and others such as test kits. The food tested for mycotoxins can be categorized into cereals, grains, and pulses, dairy products, meat and poultry, processed food, nut, seed, and spice, and others including fruits and vegetables and food additives. Feed mycotoxins are divided into cereals and its products, oil meals and cakes, forage and silage, and other feed ingredients and concentrates. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Influential factors
This mycotoxin testing market is primarily driven by stringent food safety regulations across several countries. Humid atmospheric conditions, which leading to an increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products is another prominent factor augmenting the demand for mycotoxin testing. Additionally, incremented International trade, consumer complaints, and growing health concern among consumers are some of the other factors expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.
The mycotoxin testing market report observes that among all types of mycotoxins, the demand for fusarium toxin is maximum. The Fusarium genus have various species, which produce a large number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, and zearalenone. As fusarium toxin are commonly present in cereals and by-products, factors such as contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions and the increase in commodities trade have grown into significant drivers for the Fusarium testing market. Among all technologies used for mycotoxin testing, HPLC is most common as it is economical technology and is helpful to detect and quantify mycotoxins in food products.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook
Currently, North America and Europe serve the maximum demand for mycotoxin, owing to strict regulatory in the countries of the U.S., the U.K. Germany, and France. The U.K. is estimated for the best growth rate among the European countries during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly half the world’s population, is expected to escalate the demand for mycotoxin testing over the course of next few years.
Companies mentioned in this research report
Some of the key vendors in global mycotoxin testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Silliker Inc, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Symbio Laboratories.
