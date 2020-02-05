Paint Additives Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2026

The global market for neurophotonics should grow from $928 million in 2018 to reach $1.7 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of neurophotonics technologies, including a description of various devices, and identifies current and emerging technologies used in different neurology fields.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The neurophotonics market is based on four segments: system type, application, neurological disorder and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report appears over five chapters.

Chapter 3 of the report introduces the topic and a historical review of neurophotonic technologies, including an outline of recent events. This chapter identifies the main neurological conditions that are currently being evaluated or treated using these systems.

Chapter 4 provides a technological review of various types of optical systems for neurophotonics, together with their primary features and uses. This chapter concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends by listing the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

Chapter 5 entails a global market analysis of neurophotonics technologies. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (system type, application, neurological condition and region), with actual data for 2016 and 2017 and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of these systems at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for neurophotonics technologies is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for optical systems used in neurophotonics within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period of 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Chapter 6, which covers global industry structure, lists the leading manufacturers of neurophotonics systems, along with a description of their products. The analysis provides the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Company profiles of the top players are also provided.

Chapter 7 includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to fabrication processes, methods for using neurophotonic systems and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, system type and application.

Report Includes:

– 55 data tables and 20 additional tables

– A detailed overview of technologies and markets for neurophotonics within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment

– Information on new technological developments related to neurophotonic systems, while outlining current technical issues

– Description of the most relevant R&D activities and examination of trends in recently issued U.S. patents

– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Bruker Scientific, Carl Zeiss, Hitachi, Horiba, Leica Microsystems and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Summary

Optical technologies are gaining increasing popularity in the biomedical field for evaluating and treating a range of medical conditions. During the past 50 years, optical technologies have also been introduced into the study of neurons and neural activities, contributing to the expansion of a new branch of biophotonics and neuroscience called neurophotonics. Light-based technologies are gaining growing interest in neurology because they offer advantages over other methods (e.g., X-rays, magnetic fields and radio waves), such as lower cost, long-term safety and portability.

BCC Research has identified three fields of application where neurophotonic technologies have current and potential use: research, diagnosis and therapy. Equipment for research and diagnosis primarily consists of imaging instruments, whereas systems for therapy are mainly used for neurostimulation and biomodulation.

This report provides a comprehensive description of neurophotonic systems and their characteristics, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and features. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (system type, application, neurological condition and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market. As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for neurophotonics increased from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at REDACTED in 2018.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, especially age-related and developmental conditions, the search for state-of-the art diagnostic techniques, and the need to provide better healthcare to a population that is growing older worldwide, are the main drivers for this growth, which corresponds to a healthy CAGR of REDACTED during the period of 2016 through 2018.

With estimated revenues of REDACTED, imaging equipment currently accounts for REDACTED of the total market. These systems consist of microscopy, spectroscopy and multimodal equipment, as well as instruments that can detect photosensitive materials genetically incorporated in animal cells. By comparison, light-based systems for therapy currently represent a much smaller share of the market at REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2018 revenues of REDACTED.

